MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Manama: Team Qatar won seven medals at the fifth Arab Aquatics Championships, including five gold and two silver medals.

The gold medals came in the 4x100m freestyle relay in the open category and the 50m breaststroke (13-14 age category), won by swimmer Omar Azab; the 50m breaststroke (15-16 age category), won by Adam Morsy; the 50m breaststroke (17-18 age category), won by Hamza Shaalan; and the 50m breaststroke in the open category, won by Mohammed Mahmoud.

The two silver medals were won by Mohammed Aziz in the 100m butterfly and the 4x100m freestyle relay (13-14 age category).

Qatari swimmers delivered impressive performances during the day's competitions, reaching the podium in several events and demonstrating the continued development of swimming in Qatar and the national team's strong presence at the championships.