MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth H E Eng. Yasser bin Abdullah Al Jamal, met with Minister of Sports and the Living Environment of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire H E Adje Silas Metch, on the sidelines of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between Qatar and the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, and ways to enhance them in the fields of sports and youth.

They also explored prospects for developing the partnership between the two countries across several areas of mutual interest, in a manner that serves their aspirations to expand the scope of joint cooperation as well as to develop initiatives and programs aimed at the youth and sports sectors.

The meeting also addressed the importance of exchanging expertise in the sports and youth sectors, and benefiting from relevant practices to support and develop joint programs and initiatives, thereby contributing to the advancement of youth and sports-related work, and strengthening opportunities for cooperation and coordination between the two sides.

This meeting comes as part of the Ministry of Sports and Youth's commitment to strengthening cooperative relations with institutions and entities concerned with youth and sports in various countries, and to expanding the horizons of international partnerships, thereby fostering the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and opening broader avenues for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.