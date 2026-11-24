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Doha, Qatar: The much-anticipated Karnataka Rajyotsava Cup (KRC) 2026 – Season 2, organized by Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ), an associated organization of the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) functioning under the aegis of the Embassy of India, in association with Karnataka Royals, officially commenced on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at KREEQ Sports, Barwa Village. The five-day cricketing extravaganza will run through Saturday, November 21, culminating in the grand finale matches.

The tournament was officially inaugurated by Qatar National Basketball Player Alaa Soliman, who graced the opening ceremony as a Guest of Honour alongside Harish Pandey, First Secretary at the Embassy of India in Doha and Coordinating Officer for the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF), and EP Abdurahiman, President of the Indian Sports Centre (ISC).

In his presidential address, KSQ President Subramanya Hebbagelu warmly welcomed the dignitaries, sponsors, participating teams, and community members. He underscored KSQ's commitment to promoting sporting excellence alongside cultural heritage, noting that the Karnataka Rajyotsava Cup serves as a vibrant platform to bring the Kannada-speaking community and fellow sports lovers together in unity and camaraderie.

Addressing the gathering and participating athletes, Mr. Harish Pandey highlighted the deep connection between cricket and Indian culture, noting how sports serve as a vital bridge that preserves cultural heritage while uniting communities abroad. He emphasized the importance of sports in fostering physical well-being, discipline, and camaraderie among the diaspora, and commended KSQ and Karnataka Royals for organizing a tournament that brings people together in a spirit of healthy competition.

In her brief remarks, Guest of Honour Alaa Soliman highlighted the essential role sports play in everyday life-fostering fitness, discipline, and teamwork-and wished all participating teams a successful tournament.

Abdurahiman commended KSQ and Karnataka Royals for promoting grassroots sports within the Indian community and encouraged players to uphold the true spirit of sportsmanship.

The opening ceremony drew an impressive turnout from community leadership and sports enthusiasts. Members of the Karnataka Sangha Qatar Managing Committee, KSQ Advisors, and the Karnataka Royals team were present in full strength. Representatives from Indian community apex bodies, alongside presidents and office bearers of KSQ's sister associations and fellow Karnataka-based organizations in Qatar, also attended to show their solidarity and support.

Building on the momentum generated during the earlier KRC 2026 poster launch, the tournament's seamless execution is being steered by key KSQ and organizing leaders, including KSQ President Subramanya Hebbagelu, Vice President Anil Bhasagi, KSQ Sports Secretary LG Patil, Karnataka Rajyotsava Cup Tournament Director Dr. Sanjay Kudri, and Deputy Director Raghuram Pujari.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by KSQ Vice President Anil Bhasagi, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers and sponsors for their invaluable support in making this cricket event a grand success, while also thanking the distinguished guests, participating teams, and community members.