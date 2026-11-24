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Doha, Qatar: Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar, has reopened Dadu Gardens for its fifth season, welcoming children and families back for another season of play, learning, exploration, and creativity. Open until April 2027, the season features a programme of interactive activities that encourages children to explore nature, develop new skills, and learn through hands-on experiences.

The reopening marks an important milestone in Dadu's journey. Over the past five seasons, Dadu Gardens has created opportunities for children and families to make memories, discover through play, and build meaningful connections, contributing to children's learning and development beyond each visit.

Maha Alhajri, Director of Dadu, said:“Since opening in 2021, Dadu Gardens has brought our approach in purposeful play to life, creating a space where children and families can explore, experiment and learn together. As we celebrate this milestone, we are looking ahead to how these experiences will continue to shape Dadu's next chapter. The future Dadu Children's Museum will build on what we have learned and experienced through the Gardens, creating even more opportunities for children and families to discover, play and connect.”

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Activities featured during the 2026-27 season include:

. Smoothie Bike: Children pedal a specially designed bicycle to blend fresh fruit and milk into smoothies, discovering how movement can be converted into energy.

. Salad Station: Children harvest vegetables from the garden and learn to prepare their own salads, exploring healthy eating and where food comes from.

. Recycling Plastic – Making Beads: Children transform selected recyclable plastics into colourful beads while learning about recycling, circular design and sustainability.

. Community Gardening, Plant Hunt and Herb Bouquet: Children explore plant care through watering, mulching and composting, search for seasonal produce and create herb bouquets to take home.

. Weaving Colours (Natural Wool Dyeing): Children dye wool using natural ingredients such as beetroot, turmeric and red cabbage, then explore weaving, tassel-making and knots associated with pearling.

. Community Canvas: Children and families contribute drawings and designs to a shared artwork, turning individual contributions into a collaborative creation.

. Dal Blocks: Children use open-ended building materials to explore concepts, construct structures and develop their imaginations.

. Rigamajig: Children use wooden planks, wheels, pulleys, ropes and other loose parts to design, build and test their own inventions.

. Balance Board: Children explore movement, coordination and body awareness through hands-on balance challenges.

. Mud Kitchen: Children use mud, water, leaves and other natural materials to create pretend meals through imaginative, sensory play.

Dadu Gardens will remain open through April 2027, inviting children and families to return to the Gardens, discover new experiences, and be part of this significant chapter in Dadu's journey.

Please find the location of Dadu Gardens here.