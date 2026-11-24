MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Old Doha Port concluded its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026, where it hosted the Qatar Pavilion, bringing together five Qatari boat and yacht manufacturers to showcase national capabilities and support their ambitions beyond the local market.

With several companies exhibiting at the show for the first time, the Qatar Pavilion provided a shared platform to introduce their expertise to regional buyers and industry audiences.

Held from November 19 to 22 at Marina Hall, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the show featured Tornado Boat Factory, Halul Boats, Fulk Yachts, Doha Craft and Balhambar Boats Factory through the Qatar Pavilion. The companies presented five boats across land and water displays, including Tornado Boat's 41-foot center-console catamaran, giving visitors the opportunity to explore their designs, features and craftsmanship up close.

The Qatar Pavilion highlighted the breadth of the country's boatbuilding industry, spanning fiberglass vessels for leisure, fishing, commercial and government use, alongside luxury yachts tailored to individual client requirements.

Together, the participating manufacturers presented Qatar's expertise as a producer of boats and yachts, complementing its growing profile as a maritime destination.

For companies making their debut at the show, the Qatar Pavilion offered an introduction to a wider regional marketplace. Supporting their participation reflected the role Old Doha Port seeks to play in connecting national maritime businesses with new audiences and helping them develop their presence beyond Qatar.

Building on its presence at the Kuwait Marine Show 2026, Old Doha Port aims to continue developing the Qatar Pavilion as a platform that connects local manufacturers with regional and international markets. The ambition extends beyond showcasing vessels to supporting the relationships, market knowledge and visibility that can help businesses grow over time, while opening avenues to explore sales, distribution, export and partnership opportunities.

As Old Doha Port strengthens its position as a maritime tourism destination, it also seeks to support the businesses and skills that contribute to Qatar's wider maritime economy.

Through the Qatar Pavilion, the Port aims to give local boatbuilders an increasingly prominent place in that development, connecting Qatar's longstanding maritime expertise with the future ambitions of its national manufacturers.