MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Bonn: On the occasion of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's state visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, the Permanent Committee for Hosting Web Summit signed a memorandum of understanding with the German Association for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW) in the presence of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and a number of Their Excellencies Qatari and North Rhine-Westphalia ministers.

The signing took place during the Qatar-Germany Economic Dialogue in Bonn, aimed at expanding trade, investment and industrial partnerships and strengthening cooperation in technology and innovation.

The MoU was signed by Director of the Government Communications Office and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hosting Web Summit H E Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani, and Deputy Executive Director and Board Member of the German BVMW Gordon Pelz.

Under the agreement, the two sides will organise joint promotional events in Germany to highlight Web Summit Qatar and the country's business and technology ecosystem, facilitate the participation of German technology companies and institutions, and promote cooperation with Qatari entities.

This will allow them to showcase solutions and innovations in technology, communications, monitoring and analysis, media production and cybersecurity.

Sheikh Jassim said the agreement reflects the depth of Qatar-Germany relations and their shared commitment to expanding cooperation in technology and innovation.

He said the partnership would strengthen ties between businesses and institutions, encourage knowledge exchange and create opportunities for German companies to participate in Web Summit Qatar and benefit from the country's business and technology ecosystem.

Gordon Pelz said Web Summit Qatar offers German companies an important opportunity to connect with international markets and present their solutions and innovations to investors, entrepreneurs and technology leaders worldwide.

He said the association looks forward to working with its Qatari partners to expand German participation, strengthen its regional presence and create new growth opportunities.

The MoU builds on an agreement signed by the two sides in February 2025 during the second edition of Web Summit Qatar, aimed at increasing German participation in future editions of the event in Doha.

Their partnership also led to the opening of the association's representative office for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in Qatar in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Invest Qatar.

The Federal Republic of Germany has maintained a prominent presence at Web Summit Qatar, with its delegation topping the list of participating government delegations in the last two editions. Its delegation more than doubled in 2026, exceeding 200 participants, reflecting growing interest among German companies and institutions in the Middle East and North Africa's largest and fastest-growing technology event, which brings together global leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators to exchange ideas and shape the digital future.