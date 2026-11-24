MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library welcomed a delegation of Shura Council members on Sunday during an official visit to the Library. The delegation was led by His Excellency Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Obaidan, Shura Council member and Chairman of the Council's Education, Culture, Sport and Information Committee.

The delegation was received by Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari.

During the visit, the delegation attended an introductory presentation highlighting the Library's role, services and initiatives, and took a guided tour of its facilities and collections.

H E Dr. Al-Kawari said,“We are honored to welcome the Shura Council delegation to Qatar National Library. This visit reflects the importance of knowledge, education and culture in advancing our nation's development. As a national institution, the Library remains committed to preserving Qatar's intellectual and cultural heritage, supporting research and learning, and making knowledge accessible to all members of society.”

The delegation expressed its appreciation for the visit to Qatar National Library, commending its advanced knowledge and digital resources that support students, academics and researchers, as well as its rare collections, manuscripts and extensive historical documents.

The delegation also praised the Library's diverse creative and innovative programmes and activities, which cater to all segments of society. Discussions underscored the Library's contributions to Qatar's knowledge and cultural landscape, particularly in preserving documentary heritage, supporting education and research, and providing access to information and learning resources.

Through its collections, services and programmes, Qatar National Library continues to foster the development of a knowledge-based society and contribute to the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.