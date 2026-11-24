MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The creative team behind the acclaimed film Life Support discussed bearing the responsibility of documenting Gaza's collapsing healthcare system over two years of conflict in a media briefing following the film's MENA premiere at Doha Film Festival (DFF) 2026.

Director Daniele Rugo, producer William Parry, and executive producer Farah Nabulsi stated that Life Support came together through phone video diaries recorded by international doctors alongside footage by Gazan cameramen Mahmoud Abou Hamda and Suleiman Hejjy.

The film follows plastic surgeon Victoria Rose, gastrointestinal surgeon Nick Maynard, and paediatric intensive care doctor Tanya Haj Hassan as they work beside Palestinian colleagues amid bombed-out facilities, shortages, starvation, and relentless casualties.

“Everything you see in the film is what the doctors have seen with their own eyes and filmed with their mobile phones. We wanted to provide an alternative voice and first-hand accounts to counter a mainstream media narrative that has been misleading us, while still finding a balance between showing the raw reality on the ground and not placing audiences in a position of simply spectating graphic suffering. Films can go much deeper than the news cycle, document and explain what is happening, and allow our imagination to work beyond the headlines we are fed,” said Daniele Rugo.

William Parry added,“A healthcare system is what allows a community to keep itself alive, and the Western doctors are clear that they are there to support their Palestinian colleagues who are working through sheer exhaustion, malnutrition, and personal loss. From my perspective, the film's key purpose is to serve as an advocacy tool and counter the dominant narrative.

The responses from audiences across the UK, Ireland, and Australia,where people have called it essential viewing-have been deeply reassuring.” Farah Nabulsi said,“The film not only provides a structure that engages cinema audiences around the world, but it can also serve as a record of testimony and evidence for courts of justice.”

Key Partners of Doha Film Festival include Katara, Media City Qatar I Film Committee and Visit Qatar. Taking place from November 19-27 2026, Doha Film Festival brings together filmmakers, audiences and industry voices from the region and beyond to honour original storytelling and important voices in film.