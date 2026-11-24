MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has announced that its Chief Research Officer, Prof Khalid Fakhro, has been named the recipient of the prestigious Arab Award in Genetics by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences.

The Arab Award in Genetics is the Foundation's highest medical award.

Acting Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Governors at Sidra Medicine, Mohammad Khalid Al Mana said,“We are immensely proud of Prof. Khalid Fakhro for receiving this distinguished recognition. His visionary contributions have helped shape the development of genomic research in Qatar and have demonstrated the important role that Arab scientists can play in advancing medical knowledge globally.”

Commenting on the recognition, Prof. Khalid Fakhro said,“I am deeply humbled to receive the Arab Award in Genetics from the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation. When I began my professional journey two decades ago, my dream was to reverse the regional brain drain and prove that world-class science can be done from within the Arab world, for the Arab world.

"This recognition really belongs to my dedicated team at Sidra Medicine, our clinical and academic partners across Qatar Foundation, and the thousands of families who have trusted us to advance precision medicine for future generations.”