(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), Chennai, has secured top positions across multiple national B-school rankings, reaffirming its standing as one of India's prominent institutions for management education. The latest recognitions further strengthen the institute's appeal among aspiring management professionals seeking quality education anchored in academic rigour and ethical leadership.

Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA)

A renowned Jesuit institution, LIBA has secured the 7th position among private MBA and B-schools in the Outlook 2026 rankings, placing it among the country's highly regarded private management institutions. The institute has also been ranked 15th among private MBA colleges in India by IIRF 2026 and 42nd among management and business schools by India Today 2026.

Further reinforcing its national standing, LIBA was ranked 55th in the Management Category of the NIRF 2025 rankings. Its recognition across multiple ranking frameworks highlights the institution's continued prominence in India's evolving management education landscape.

The institute's growing recognition validates its emphasis on delivering rigorous management education while placing a strong focus on ethical leadership. As national rankings and industry benchmarks increasingly influence students' choices of management institutions, LIBA's consistent performance across these platforms is strengthening its position among prospective PGDM applicants.

With management education undergoing a significant transformation in response to the AI-driven business landscape, LIBA continues to focus on equipping future leaders with the competencies and mindset required to navigate an increasingly complex global economy.

Speaking about the evolving focus of management education, Rev. Dr C. Joe Arun, SJ, Director of LIBA, said,“At LIBA, it has always been of paramount importance to equip future leaders with the right mindset to build impactful global businesses. Our transformative curriculum carries forward the Jesuit legacy while upholding our philosophy of 'Excellence with Ethics'. We strive to equip students not only with tomorrow's management competencies but also with the values and social responsibility required to lead with purpose.”

LIBA's recognition among the top 10 private B-schools in the Outlook 2026 rankings has further strengthened its institutional visibility among management aspirants. The business school is witnessing a positive uptick in applications for the upcoming academic year, reflecting continued interest in its industry-driven PGDM programme.

Commenting on the institute's continued evolution, Rev. Dr C. Joe Arun, SJ, Director of LIBA, added,“We have been around for nearly five decades and have received multiple accreditations and recognition across national ranking frameworks. The fact that our highly specialised, industry-driven pedagogy continues to garner attention further validates our purpose. It reinforces our responsibility to keep forging ahead and transforming the way management education is imparted in this country.”

With admissions now open for the upcoming academic year, LIBA is inviting eligible candidates to apply for its two-year PGDM programme. Designed around a continuous assessment model, the programme emphasises academic rigour, industry-specific capabilities and exposure to emerging business trends. Through its dynamic learning environment, LIBA seeks to prepare students to meet evolving industry expectations while developing into responsible and ethical business leaders.

Prospective candidates can connect with LIBA's admissions counselling team to learn more about eligibility criteria, the application process and programme details at....

About LIBA

Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), Chennai, is a premier Jesuit business school committed to developing competent, ethical and socially responsible business leaders. Guided by its philosophy of“Excellence with Ethics”, LIBA offers a two-year residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme that combines academic rigour, industry relevance and holistic development. With a legacy spanning nearly five decades, LIBA strives to nurture management professionals equipped to contribute meaningfully to business and society.