(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Indian arrivals to Vietnam and the Philippines increased by 33% and 32%, respectively, highlighting growing interest in emerging Asian destinations

Destinations outside India's 10 largest outbound markets increased their combined share of total departures from 28.6% to 32.3%, highlighting opportunities for destinations looking to attract Indian travellers WTM Spotlight India, taking place from 2–4 March 2027 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, will connect international destinations with India's travel trade through a curated buyer programme and structured business meetings A growing number of destinations across Asia are attracting more Indian travellers, highlighting emerging opportunities for international tourism businesses looking to strengthen their presence in one of the world's most important outbound travel markets, according to new insights from VIDEC, a research partner for WTM Spotlight India.



Yashobhoomi on Wikimedia Commons:“Yashobhoomi – India International Convention and Expo Centre, Delhi.jpg” by Ayush Raj is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Four destinations outside India's 10 largest outbound markets recorded particularly strong growth between January and August 2026. Indian arrivals to Vietnam and the Philippines increased by 33% and 32%, respectively, while Japan and South Korea each recorded 19% growth, despite an overall slowdown in India's outbound travel market.



These gains reflect a broader diversification of Indian outbound travel, with destinations outside the country's top 10 collectively recording 4.2% growth in departures. Their share of total Indian outbound traffic increased from 28.6% in 2025 to 32.3% in 2026, highlighting opportunities for a wider range of destinations to attract Indian travellers beyond established travel corridors.



For international destinations looking to capitalise on these changing travel patterns, establishing strong relationships with India's travel trade will be essential to converting growing interest into bookings. WTM Spotlight India is designed to facilitate these connections through a curated buyer programme and structured, pre-scheduled business meetings, giving international destinations and travel suppliers direct access to qualified Indian buyers and opportunities to establish new distribution partnerships.



Taking place from 2–4 March 2027 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, the inaugural event will bring together international tourism boards, destinations, hospitality groups, airlines, travel technology companies and Indian travel buyers, creating a dedicated platform to introduce new products, strengthen market visibility and explore commercial opportunities across India's evolving outbound travel sector. These opportunities span both emerging destinations and established travel markets, with VIDEC's research highlighting the continued importance of traditional travel corridors alongside growth across Asia.



The Gulf, in particular, remains India's largest outbound travel corridor, supported by established business, leisure, religious and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) demand. The UAE and Saudi Arabia retained their positions as India's two largest outbound destinations, collectively accounting for 33.5% of departures during January–August 2026.



The UAE attracted 4.6 million Indian departures during the period, while Saudi Arabia recorded approximately two million. Qatar, Oman and Kuwait also remained among India's 10 largest outbound markets, reinforcing the Gulf's continued importance to the Indian travel industry.



Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Thailand maintained its position as India's third-largest outbound destination, recording 1.4 million departures. Although visitor volumes remained broadly unchanged, its share of India's outbound market increased from 6.6% to 7.2%, while Singapore and Malaysia continued to attract significant numbers of Indian travellers.



The research also indicates that India's outbound travel market is showing signs of stabilisation following a challenging period in 2026. Overall departures reached 19.8 million between January and August, down nearly 8% year-on-year. However, the pace of contraction has moderated considerably, with departures declining by an average of 4.5% between June and August, compared with almost 19% during March to May.



According to VIDEC, the improving trend, combined with growth across emerging destinations, points to opportunities for tourism businesses that can respond to changing traveller preferences, strengthen air connectivity and develop competitive travel products for the Indian market.



Virendra Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of VIDEC, said: "What stands out from the latest research is the increasingly diverse performance of India's outbound travel destinations. Despite the wider slowdown, markets such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan and South Korea have recorded significant growth, showing that opportunities remain for destinations well positioned to attract Indian travellers."



"The Gulf continues to account for the largest proportion of Indian outbound travel, reflecting the strength of established travel corridors. However, the increasing share being captured by destinations outside the top 10 suggests that the competitive landscape is evolving. For destinations targeting India, understanding these shifts, alongside the importance of affordability, air connectivity and distribution, will be essential to capturing future demand."



These evolving travel patterns highlight the importance of strengthening connections between international destinations and India's travel trade. With established markets retaining significant visitor volumes and emerging destinations capturing a greater share of outbound demand, tourism boards and travel suppliers have opportunities to build awareness, establish distribution partnerships and introduce new products to Indian travellers.



For destinations seeking to increase their share of Indian outbound travel, these findings reinforce the value of understanding where demand is emerging and developing closer relationships with the travel businesses responsible for bringing products to market. WTM Spotlight India's curated buyer model will prioritise verified decision-makers, including senior travel professionals with purchasing and contracting responsibilities across leisure, luxury, MICE and corporate travel.



Through pre-scheduled appointments and targeted networking, exhibitors will be able to engage with relevant buyers, discuss opportunities for new travel products and itineraries, and develop relationships with partners who can support their long-term growth in the Indian market.



Umang Gupta, Country Head, RX India, said:“India represents a significant opportunity for international tourism businesses, but unlocking this potential requires meaningful engagement with the country's travel trade, distribution networks and decision-makers."



“WTM Spotlight India has been conceived as a dedicated business platform to facilitate these connections. Through its curated buyer programme, structured business meetings, knowledge-sharing platforms and experiential showcases, the event will help international destinations and travel suppliers build partnerships, explore new business opportunities and strengthen their presence in the Indian market.”



Supporting this focus, WTM Spotlight India's Intelligence Hub will provide data-led insights into India's evolving travel market, including the India Outbound Index, analysis of key travel corridors, high-growth regional markets and performance across different travel segments. These insights will help international destinations and suppliers better understand where opportunities are emerging.



The Exchange, an executive-level forum, will bring together senior industry leaders, travel buyers, destinations, airlines and technology companies for strategic discussions and executive roundtables. In addition, WTM Immerse will showcase experiential and high-value travel opportunities through live activations, product showcases and segment-focused zones.



The Discovery Zone will also offer a dedicated platform for high-potential destinations and underrepresented markets, enabling them to showcase emerging tourism products and connect with buyers looking to expand their destination portfolios.



As part of the established World Travel Market portfolio, which includes WTM London, Arabian Travel Market, WTM Latin America, WTM Africa and WTM Spotlight Riyadh, WTM Spotlight India will draw on an extensive travel industry network to facilitate commercial partnerships, knowledge exchange and new business opportunities.



For more information about WTM Spotlight India or to enquire about exhibiting, visit .



About WTM Spotlight India

WTM Spotlight India is an international travel marketplace within the World Travel Market portfolio, organised by RX. Designed to connect global travel suppliers with India's evolving travel market, the event brings together international destinations, travel brands, industry leaders and qualified buyers through business meetings, market intelligence and executive dialogue. Its inaugural edition will take place from 2–4 March 2027 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.



Dates: 2–4 March 2027

Venue: Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre, New Delhi

Website:



About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit .



About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people, over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.



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