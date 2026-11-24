Trump Signals Potential 500-Plane Boeing Deal With China
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Monday that China could place an additional order for 250 Boeing aircraft, potentially doubling the scale of an earlier deal and providing a major boost to the American aerospace manufacturer.
Speaking to CNBC, Trump said he had already secured an initial agreement for the sale of 250 Boeing planes to China, adding that further purchases could follow as bilateral trade discussions continue.
"By the way, I sold 250 Boeings to China, and I think they're going to do another 250," he said.
Trump's latest remarks suggest the potential aircraft purchases could reach 500 planes, although no further details about the proposed additional order were immediately provided.
In May, Trump announced that China had agreed to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft, alongside engines manufactured by General Electric, as part of broader commercial agreements between the two countries. The potential expansion would represent a significant development for Boeing and its efforts to secure major orders from the Chinese aviation market.
Speaking to CNBC, Trump said he had already secured an initial agreement for the sale of 250 Boeing planes to China, adding that further purchases could follow as bilateral trade discussions continue.
"By the way, I sold 250 Boeings to China, and I think they're going to do another 250," he said.
Trump's latest remarks suggest the potential aircraft purchases could reach 500 planes, although no further details about the proposed additional order were immediately provided.
In May, Trump announced that China had agreed to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft, alongside engines manufactured by General Electric, as part of broader commercial agreements between the two countries. The potential expansion would represent a significant development for Boeing and its efforts to secure major orders from the Chinese aviation market.
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