Sustainable Peace In The South Caucasus Has Transformed This Region Into An Area Of Vital Strategic Importance - President Ilham Aliyev
“The Zangezur corridor, which is currently being implemented at Azerbaijan's initiative, will not only ensure unimpeded connectivity between Azerbaijan's mainland and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, but will also expand our direct land transport links with Türkiye, enhance the capacity of the Middle Corridor, foster international trade and logistics ties, and, in a broader sense, contribute to the revival of the historic Silk Road,” the head of state noted.
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