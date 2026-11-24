MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Transport and Communications discussed measures to prepare roads for winter and ensure uninterrupted traffic and road safety, according to the ministry's press service.

The issues were addressed at a working meeting chaired by First Deputy Minister Tariel Janybekov, attended by heads of the ministry's relevant departments, enterprises and institutions, as well as heads of road maintenance enterprises and regional divisions via videoconference.

Particular attention was paid to ensuring winter road safety on the country's main highways, including the Kuaky, Dolon, Kyzyl-Bel and Torugart passes along the Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart route. Officials were instructed to secure sufficient stocks of inert materials, fuel and lubricants, as well as ensure the readiness of specialized equipment.

Participants also reviewed winter maintenance preparations for the Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel and Otmok passes along the Osh–Bishkek highway, alongside plans to improve the condition of the Osh–Sary-Tash–Irkeshtam road, reduce heavy truck congestion and arrange dedicated parking areas for them. In addition, tasks were set to ensure proper maintenance of the road leading to the Ala-Too Resort tourist area in the Issyk-Kul region.

Deputy Minister Mombekov Baktyluu Askar uulu raised the issue of traffic congestion on the Osh–Manas road and instructed the Road Management Department to take prompt action.

The agenda also included reviewing the performance of the ministry's enterprises and institutions in 2026 and preparing their work plans for 2027.

Following the meeting, responsible officials were instructed to personally oversee the implementation of the assigned tasks, continuously monitor road conditions and strengthen measures to ensure road safety during the winter season.