MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X Square Robot, a developer of general-purpose embodied AI model and robotic systems, and Pos Malaysia Berhad, Malaysia's national post and parcel service provider, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) to explore the application of embodied intelligence robots in logistics automation.

With more than 200 years of postal service history, Pos Malaysia Berhad operates a nationwide network of over 3,000 service touchpoints and serves more than 11 million addresses. The company is actively advancing digital transformation and automation initiatives to improve operational efficiency and strengthen its logistics capabilities.









Bringing Embodied AI into Real-World Logistics

Logistics operations involve handling packages of different sizes, shapes, and weights in dynamic environments. Embodied AI offers a more flexible approach to automation, enabling robots to perceive their surroundings, adapt to changing conditions, and perform complex manipulation tasks.

X Square Robot develops general-purpose embodied AI foundation models and robotic systems designed to operate in real-world environments. Its technologies combine perception, reasoning, and physical manipulation, enabling robots to perform complex, multi-step tasks across different scenarios.

Under the MoC, X Square Robot and Pos Malaysia intend to combine their respective expertise in embodied AI and postal logistics to explore potential applications in parcel handling, sorting, and other logistics workflows. X Square Robot intends to provide robotic equipment for evaluation, while Pos Malaysia would bring its operational experience and insights into real-world logistics needs. Any deployment or evaluation remains subject to a separate written agreement between the parties.

"Logistics is an important area where embodied AI can create meaningful value," said Yang Qian, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of X Square Robot. "Through our collaboration with Pos Malaysia, we look forward to bringing our technologies closer to real-world operational needs and exploring new possibilities for intelligent logistics."

"The future of logistics will be smarter, more connected and increasingly technology-enabled. At Pos Malaysia, our focus is on harnessing innovation with purpose to improve how we work and how we serve. Our collaboration with X Square Robot gives us the opportunity to explore how embodied AI can strengthen our operations and support our continued transformation,” said Charles Brewer, Group Chief Executive Officer of Pos Malaysia Berhad.

Expanding Opportunities for Embodied AI in Southeast Asia

The collaboration marks another step in X Square Robot's efforts to bring embodied AI technologies into real-world applications and explore opportunities in international markets.

The announcement comes shortly after the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, highlighting the broader opportunities for cross-border technology cooperation and innovation across the Asia-Pacific region.

About X Square Robot

X Square Robot develops embodied AI foundation models and general-purpose robotic systems designed for real-world applications. Its technology portfolio includes the WALL family of models, robotic platforms and dexterous manipulation systems. The company is advancing model-driven robotics across home services, logistics and industrial environments.

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About Pos Malaysia Berhad (Pos Malaysia)

Pos Malaysia is Malaysia's national post and parcel service provider, holding the sole mandate to deliver services under the universal service obligation for the country. With a proud history spanning over 200 years, the group has diversified beyond traditional mail and parcel services to offer end-to-end logistics solutions and varied products through our aviation, retail, logistics and digital services. We have pivoted from a mail company that also delivers parcels to a parcel delivery company that also delivers mail. Our purpose is: we are passionate about building trust to connect lives and businesses for a better tomorrow.

Pos Malaysia has an unparalleled last-mile reach, delivering to more than 11 million addresses nationwide, and to over 230 countries and territories internationally. With a network of over 3,000 touchpoints across the country, we connect with the Rakyat throughout Malaysia, providing the most comprehensive retail network in the nation.

Pos Malaysia is majority-owned by the conglomerate DRB-HICOM Berhad.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at