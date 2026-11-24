MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) With the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed increasingly coming under scrutiny for operating proxy terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, their focus has shifted towards reviving dormant militant groups in the Valley and using them to further their activities.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) proxy outfit in Jammu and Kashmir is known as The Resistance Front (TRF), while the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operates through proxies such as the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), Kashmir Tigers (KT), and Lashkar-e-Mustafa.

Over the last couple of years, Indian agencies such as the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), among others, have dug deep into these outfits. These agencies have also put out ample proof and material to clearly show that these are just different names that are being used by the Lashkar and Jaish to avoid detection.

An official said that with this proxy or offshoot strategy being called out, the ISI has advised these groups to get in touch with members of terror groups that are inactive in the Valley.

“Many of these groups had been formed in the 1990s and early 2000s when terror was at its peak in the Valley. However, with the ISI prioritising outfits such as the Jaish, Hizbul Mujahideen and LeT for Jammu and Kashmir operations, most of the other groups became defunct. Either they ran out of funds or their operatives were neutralised by the security forces,” the official said.

Data shows that in Jammu and Kashmir, the number of active groups stands at ten.

The number of inactive terror groups is nineteen, and these remain under the radar of the ISI. Groups such as the Kashmir Jehad Force (KJF), Tehrik-e-Jihad (TeJ), among others, are inactive today.

An Intelligence Bureau official said the ISI is likely to take a break from its proxy strategy for now, while trying to look for members of these groups who have been inactive for many years.

“These members would be told to look out for potential recruits and then revive these terror groups. There would be no direct link between these groups and the existing terror outfits. This helps the ISI in covering its tracks when an investigation into a terror attack is launched,” the official said.

The idea is to make these defunct groups active once again so that they can resume operations in the Valley. More importantly, most of these inactive groups are not Pakistan-based and are homegrown instead.

This is also a bonus for the ISI, as it looks to avoid detection and also ensure that the trail does not lead up to Pakistan.

Another official said that the ISI desperately wants the resumption of terror activity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The recent killing of Lateef Bhat, a Lashkar commander, was a major blow for the ISI's operations. This is bound to put the ISI's plans for reviving terror on the back burner for some time.

As Pakistan looks to ramp up infiltration efforts from multiple fronts into Jammu and Kashmir, it would look to revive several defunct groups in the Valley, the official said.

Many of the former members of these defunct groups are old. However, the ISI would look to use their expertise when it comes to recruitment and logistics.

The Pakistani spy agency would extensively focus on the locals, as this helps when it comes to recruiting youth.

Pakistan would try to use these groups in two different ways once they are revived. It would combine both operations on the ground as well as undertake disinformation and propaganda warfare.

This would double the job of the security agencies, and Jammu and Kashmir would have a new headache to deal with in the months to come, an official said.