MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane has expressed excitement about beginning work on his upcoming film 'Majnu.'

He announced that the shoot will commence on December 1. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a note about reuniting with producer Anshul Garg for the project, marking their second collaboration after 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'. Sharing his video, he wrote,“Again on duty for the aashiq of music... @anshul300. 2nd time After the love and appreciation that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat received, Anshul and I were raring to collaborate once again. We are both passionate about the creative process and believe in investing the time it takes to find a compelling story and music that complements its emotions. Now, we are all set to embark on a new journey titled 'Majnu.”

Harshvardhan said that he and Anshul share a passion for the creative process and believe in taking the time to develop a compelling story and music that complements its emotions.

Describing 'Majnu' as a new journey, the actor said that finding like-minded collaborators who believe in emotion-driven storytelling makes the creative process exciting. He added that he was looking forward to beginning the shoot on December 1.

“When you find like-minded collaborators who believe in stories where emotions are at the heart of the narrative, you know you're creating something for people who love to feel deeply. Excited to begin shooting #Majnu on December 1.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Anshul Garg said in a statement,“It's always exciting when a collaboration comes together naturally, and that's exactly how I feel about reuniting with Harshvardhan.”

“After the experience of working together on Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, we knew there was an opportunity to explore another story together. Majnu is a project we're very excited about, and we're looking forward to bringing something special to audiences. At DMF, our endeavour has always been to tell stories that connect with people, and this film is another step in that direction.”

“Majnu' is scheduled to go on floors on December 1.