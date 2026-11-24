MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev marked her 22nd wedding anniversary with actor Varun Badola on November 24, by taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

She revisited their wedding album with their son and shared glimpses of it all on her social media account. The first picture shows Varun and their son looking through an old wedding album, with an orange text overlay that reads,“Revisiting 22 yrs ago with the son.”

The actress also shared a close-up picture from their wedding, where the couple can be seen dressed in traditional wedding attire. Another throwback captures Varun in a white sherwani alongside Rajeshwari's father, who is dressed in a traditional outfit and pink turban.

The album also features a family photograph from the wedding, with Rajeshwari dressed in a traditional sari and seated alongside family members. In another picture, she can be seen dressed as a bride during a wedding ritual, surrounded by relatives.

Rajeshwari also shared a candid photograph from the celebrations, where her sister-in-law Alka Badola is seen dancing in a bright pink traditional outfit. Alongside the pictures, Rajeshwari wrote,“Yesterday, today and always may we and all of us be showered in love and countless blessings”.

Rajeshwari and Varun tied the knot on November 24, 2004, after meeting on the sets of the musical reality show Antakshari. The couple got engaged the same year and have been married for 22 years. They later participated together in the dance reality show Nach Baliye and also worked together on the play Shabd Leela.

Rajeshwari and Varun are parents to a son, Devagya. On the work front, both Rajeshwari and Varun are active across television, films and digital projects.

–IANS

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