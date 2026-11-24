MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From its beginnings in Dubai to an expanding international presence across Hong Kong, Doha, Riyadh and London, ROASTERS continues to take its distinctive coffee and hospitality experience to new destinations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE (24 November 2026): Born in Dubai in 2021, specialty coffee and all-day dining brand ROASTERS is entering an exciting new chapter of growth, with the opening of its 12th UAE location at Port Rashid this December. The milestone reflects the brand's growing ambitions beyond its home market, as it continues to build its international presence across some of the world's most dynamic cities.

What began with a passion for exceptional coffee has since grown into a distinctive hospitality concept, bringing together carefully sourced beans, considered craftsmanship, innovative brewing techniques and an approach to dining that goes beyond the cup. Over the years, ROASTERS has built its identity around the belief that great coffee is as much about the experience as it is about what is served, creating spaces where people can come together over a shared appreciation for quality, creativity and hospitality.

The upcoming Port Rashid opening brings this philosophy to one of Dubai's most distinctive waterfront destinations. Designed with elegant interiors in warm, neutral tones, the new space will feature an inviting outdoor terrace overlooking the marina, yachts and promenade. Here, guests can enjoy ROASTERS' signature coffee and dining experience against a waterfront backdrop, with the sea breeze and relaxed surroundings adding another dimension to the brand's growing portfolio of destinations.

Coffee remains at the heart of ROASTERS' identity, with beans sourced from 24 countries, an extensive selection of rare single-origin varieties and a continued focus on precise roasting and progressive brewing methods. Its commitment to pushing the boundaries of specialty coffee has also earned international recognition, including a Guinness World Record in 2025 for 'The Most Expensive Coffee Cup in the World', priced at AED 2,500.

FROM DUBAI TO THE WORLD: TAKING THE ROASTERS EXPERIENCE GLOBAL

While Dubai remains the foundation of the brand, ROASTERS' ambitions have always extended beyond the UAE. Its international journey took a significant step forward with the opening of its flagship location in Central, Hong Kong, in June 2026. Building on this milestone, the brand is now looking towards further growth in Doha, with a new location expected to open this December, alongside opportunities in Riyadh and London.

Each new market represents an opportunity to introduce ROASTERS to a different audience while bringing the same commitment to coffee, quality and hospitality that has shaped its journey in Dubai. Rather than simply growing its footprint, the brand is focused on establishing a recognisable identity across international destinations, creating spaces that reflect its origins while embracing the character of each city.

Konstantin Harbuz, Founder and CEO of ROASTERS, said:“Dubai has shaped our ambition to think globally from the very beginning. What started in 2021 with a passion for exceptional coffee has evolved into a rapidly growing international hospitality brand. Our vision goes beyond expanding the number of locations. We aim to bring the quality, innovation, and distinctive hospitality culture to the world's leading cities, while establishing Roasters as a globally recognized brand born in Dubai.”

As ROASTERS continues to grow, its focus remains on building a brand that brings together coffee, dining and hospitality in ways that resonate across markets. With Port Rashid opening this December and further international destinations on the horizon, the next chapter is not simply about how far ROASTERS can go, but about taking the experience it has built in Dubai to the world.