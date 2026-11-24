MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Visit Extreme at Hall 11, Stand C21 for demos of next-gen ambient AI and customer stories including the Audi Revolut F1® Team Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026 – Extreme Networks, Inc., a leader in AI-powered automation for networking, will showcase how AI-powered networking is radically simplifying customer operations during GITEX GLOBAL 2026, December 8–11 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai. Event attendees can join Extreme at Hall 11, Stand C21 for live demonstrations of solutions including Extreme Agent ONETM, the built-in, ambient, context aware AI agent for Extreme Platform ONETM.

Customers collectively saved an estimated 1,000 hours of troubleshooting. 41% of Extreme Platform ONE customers used Agent ONE for daily tasks. 58% of support cases opened through Agent ONE Coworker arrived with all the evidence the support team needed to start solving the problem. Customers were able to resolve issues in minutes instead of the industry average of two days.

As the UAE works to transform 50% of federal government sectors, services and operations through agentic AI within two years, Extreme will show what that shift looks like in network operations; spotting issues earlier, reducing manual work and keeping teams in control. In the first month of general availability for Extreme Agent ONE Coworker mode:

Audi Revolut F1® Team: see how Extreme supports connectivity from headquarters to the racetrack as the team's Official IT Networking Solutions Provider, delivering timely information, coordination and reliable connectivity at F1 speed. Extreme's longstanding partnership with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), where Extreme Fabric continues to support the networking infrastructure powering GITEX. Extreme partners including Arctiq, EIS Middle East, Smart Integral Technology, Infinity Integrated Systems, Westcon-Comstor and Ingram Micro.

The stand will also feature:

“The UAE's agentic AI ambition makes the next step clear: moving from insight to action, with trust built in,” said Maan Al-Shakarchi, Regional Director, META, Extreme Networks.“At GITEX, we'll show how network teams can anticipate issues, simplify operations and retain control as they adopt more automation into their daily workflows. Extending our DWTC partnership to DEC brings that story directly to the infrastructure supporting the event.”

Visit Hall 11, Stand C21, Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, December 8–11, 2026.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. EXTR is a leader in AI-powered cloud networking, focused on delivering simple and secure solutions that help businesses address challenges and enable connections among devices, applications, and users. We push the boundaries of technology, leveraging the powers of artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Tens of thousands of customers globally trust our AI-driven cloud networking solutions and industry-leading support to enable businesses to drive value, foster innovation, and overcome extreme challenges.

Extreme Networks, Extreme Platform ONE, Extreme Agent ONE, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States, and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.