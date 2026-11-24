MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026: Cloud Box Technologies, a leading systems integrator and IT services specialist in the Middle East, will participate at GITEX Global 2026 at Expo City Dubai from December 8 – 11. It will be showcasing its expanding portfolio of Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered solutions and enterprise technology offerings. With a focus on making AI practical and accessible, the company will demonstrate how its solutions can help businesses across the region accelerate digital transformation, improve operational efficiency and unlock new opportunities for growth. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Participating alongside its long-standing technology partner Dell Technologies, Cloud Box Technologies will showcase a range of infrastructure solutions, with particular emphasis on Dell PowerStore and Dell PowerScale. Together, these technologies provide a robust infrastructure foundation for organisations looking to support data-intensive workloads and AI adoption. As a Titanium-tier partner, Cloud Box Technologies has worked closely with Dell to deliver technology projects across the GCC and beyond.

Commenting on the company's participation, Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director, Cloud Box Technologies, said,“GITEX provides an important platform for us to engage with existing customers and new businesses, demonstrate the practical value of our technology portfolio and strengthen our presence across the region. As AI continues to reshape industries, our focus is on helping organisations understand where and how to adopt it effectively. Through our partnership with Dell Technologies, our Centre of Excellence and our industry-specific solutions, we aim to provide businesses with the infrastructure, expertise and guidance needed to turn technology investments into measurable business outcomes.”

A key highlight of the company's participation will be its AI-focused Centre of Excellence (CoE), a comprehensive offering designed to guide larger enterprises and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through their digital transformation journeys. The CoE brings together technology infrastructure, AI capabilities, training and expert guidance, helping organisations identify relevant applications and move beyond experimentation towards practical implementation.

Cloud Box Technologies will also demonstrate its sector-specific AI solutions, targeting healthcare and education in particular. Its AI-powered education portal offers dedicated interfaces for administrators, teachers and students, supporting activities such as curriculum planning, performance assessment, reporting and dashboards. In healthcare, its AI portal is designed to support doctor-patient interactions, capture relevant information and help identify underlying health concerns, assisting healthcare professionals in their decision-making processes.

Other demonstrations will include AI-powered voice assistants and chatbots developed for specific industry requirements, ranging from clinic appointment scheduling to driving test bookings. The company will also showcase mock interview applications, performance-tracking tools and an IoT-enabled solution designed to detect vaping and THC-related activity in schools, universities, shopping malls and other public environments.

The company's GITEX participation reflects the company's broader Middle East strategy of expanding its reach, building new customer relationships and helping organisations address challenges such as skills shortages, operational inefficiencies and the growing complexity of technology adoption.

Cloud Box Technologies will be exhibiting at Hall 17, Stand A10, within the Dell Technologies booth, Expo Convention Halls, Expo City Dubai.

About Cloud Box Technologies:

Cloud Box Technologies (CBT) is a premier systems integrator, IT services specialist and digital transformation partner in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in IT Infrastructure Consultancy, Cloud, Network Security Systems Integration, Security and Professional Services. CBT embeds AI across its offerings through AI-driven capabilities, its Algo-as-a-Service (AaaS) model, and a dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE). The company's goal is to consistently deliver exceptional and cost-effective customer services and to be their single source for information, hardware, software and professional services. CBT has also made investments in Security Operation Centres (SOC) in Dubai and India as a part of its managed services. The team consists of highly qualified and certified professionals and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work in Middle East.