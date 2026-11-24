

Tesla and SpaceX reportedly tapped five directors to negotiate how many SpaceX shares holders would receive for each Tesla stock.

Evercore is apparently advising Tesla, while Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are advising SpaceX on a potential $3.5 trillion all-stock merger. Larry Goldberg, who initially expected a deal to take up to two years, says talks are moving at“warp speed” and wants it closed before the next election.

Tesla and SpaceX have reportedly moved from exploring a merger to putting a price on a potential share swap, with five directors leading negotiations that investor Larry Goldberg says are moving at“warp speed” toward a decision on what Tesla holders could get.

Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX (SPCX) disclosed in October that they had formed special committees to explore a merger. On Tuesday, the Financial Times reported the five directors are at the negotiating table. Tesla chair Robyn Denholm and directors Kathleen Wilson-Thompson and Jack Hartung supposedly represent the automaker, while Roelof Botha and Randy Glein represent SpaceX.

Five Directors Weigh What TSLA Holders Could Get

Evercore is apparently advising Tesla, while Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are advising SpaceX. The banks are studying where the two businesses overlap, from AI models and chip design to data centers. Their estimates of each company's value will help the directors negotiate how many SpaceX shares Tesla investors would receive for each share they own in a potential $3.5-trillion merger.

Elon Musk called a merger“a good idea” on SpaceX's October earnings call, but the FT reported that he cannot formally take part in the talks.“They can't afford to let Elon bulldoze them. They need to do this by the book,” one person familiar with the process told the FT.

The directors also need terms that Tesla shareholders will back. Musk has said approval would require yes votes from holders of more than half of all outstanding Tesla shares. If too many shares go unvoted, the deal could still fall short even if most votes cast favor it.

Goldberg On Merger Talks: 'Get It Done Before The Next Election'

When LumaSenti managing partner Larry Goldberg first floated a Tesla–SpaceX merger on Feb.1, he expected even the first step to take months.“I thought it would take about a year and a half, two years. I thought the committees would be formed, you know, late this year or early next year,” he told in an interview.

By October, both boards had formed their committees. Then came reports that the two sides were already talking“dollars and cents.” For Goldberg, the shift from who would negotiate to what shareholders might get was the clearest sign that the deal was moving faster than he expected.“And so they're obviously moving at warp speed. That is warp speed,” he said.

How SpaceX's Voting Rules Could Protect Musk

When Nvidia (NVDA) brought Jensen Huang back as CEO on Monday, New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu saw a shift in power between founders and their boards. Minutes later, he named the deal he thought would come next.“Begun, the cyberpunk era has. Next move: Tesla / SpaceX merger,” he said on X.

For Alexandra Merz, CEO of L & F Investor Services, the link comes down to who can remove Elon Musk. She expects SpaceX to be the surviving company, which would put Tesla shareholders under its voting rules. At SpaceX, removing Musk as CEO requires approval from Class B shareholders. Those shares carry 10 votes apiece, giving Musk about 82% of the voting power at the IPO.

“At SpaceX, a nervous board cannot end the founder's role on a Wednesday night. That is the point of the merger, more than any ratio,” Merz said on X.

What Is A Tesla Shareholder's Vote Worth?

Merz said Tesla shareholders deserve compensation for the voting power they would give up under SpaceX's rules.“We are still giving something up. That has value, and it should be recognized in the terms,” she said.

She would still welcome 4.2 SpaceX shares per Tesla share and a $690 floor, though she now considers both unrealistic. Goldberg floated $500 a share to win over reluctant holders, while HSBC modeled $507 at a 33% premium to Tesla's 30-day average.

A deal could reportedly be announced as early as December. Merz, who wanted the companies to move in August, expects a proposal after SpaceX's remaining IPO lock-up expires on Dec.8.“A deal that closes is worth more than a prettier ratio that drifts into a harder political window,” she said.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA And SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' on SPCX amid 'normal' message volume and 'bullish' on TSLA amid 'low' message volume.

So far this year, TSLA is down 14%, while SPCX is 1% below its June IPO price.

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