Malappuram: A 46-year-old man was also arrested for secretly recording videos of a 70-year-old man sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. Edavanna police arrested Noufal, a resident of Thiruvali Pathiriyal Vattapparamb. The police also found that he had stored the recorded visuals on his mobile phone.

The shocking incident took place in April. Vijayakumar (70), a resident of Pathiriyal Vattapparamb, lured the child to a bush near her house by showing her toys. He then sexually abused the child there.

Neighbor Noufal had seen Vijayakumar taking the child. He then hid and filmed the assault on his mobile phone. He also saved the footage on his phone.

The family grew suspicious of the child's behavior and asked her, which is when the incident came to light. Following this, the police arrested Vijayakumar on the 11th of this month. He is currently in remand.

During the investigation into the incident, the police found Noufal's role in secretly filming the visuals. He was then taken into custody and arrested. The police have also seized the accused's mobile phone. The police said they are examining the evidence, including the visuals saved on the phone. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.