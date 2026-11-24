A family meeting called to resolve a marital dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district turned violent on Sunday evening, November 22, when a man was allegedly beaten by his wife and her maternal relatives at her parental home. Gajendra Singh was brought to the District Hospital in critical condition after suffering severe head injuries while traveling to Mohalla Ambedkar Nagar to discuss returning his wife Mohini to their Orai residence. Since then, a video of a group of people encircling and abusing a guy has gone popular on social media. Police are looking into both sides, but the wife's story refutes the accusations made against her.

The incident happened within the boundaries of the Ait Kotwali police station at Mohini's parents' house in Ambedkar Nagar. Due to family conflicts and accusations of dowry harassment, Mohini, Prem Narayan's daughter, had been living with her father for a few months after leaving her married residence in Orai.

According to reports, Gajendra, who lives in Mohalla Baghaura in Orai, went to see his in-laws in order to settle the conflict. On Sunday night, family members from both sides gathered at Prem Narayan's house for a family panchayat to discuss Mohini's return to her husband's house.

According to the allegations circulating alongside the viral video, an argument broke out during the meeting. Gajendra was allegedly surrounded by Mohini and her maternal relatives, thrown to the ground and beaten with kicks and punches. The assault reportedly left him with severe head injuries. He was rushed to the District Hospital in Orai, where he remains in critical condition.

Mohini has given a different account of the incident. According to a complaint submitted to Ait police, she alleged that an argument broke out between the two families during the panchayat and that Gajendra and his relatives assaulted her at her parental home.

Her complaint has added another dimension to the dispute, with both sides accusing each other of violence.

Watch Viral Video

जालौन: पत्नी से विवाद सुलझाने पहुंचे पति की जमकर पिटाई। पत्नी और परिजनों ने युवक को लात-घूंसों से पीटा। वीडियो वायरल, घायल अस्पताल में भर्ती।

#Jalaun #UPNews #ViralVideo

#वैकुंठ_चतुर्दशी amarshah (Journalist (@amargkp_shah) November 23, 2026

The investigation is underway, and further action will depend on the facts established by police.