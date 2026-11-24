Trump Taps Intelligence Director to Lead US Cyber Office
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has tapped Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to temporarily lead the Office of the National Cyber Director, pending Senate confirmation of his nominee for the permanent position, according to media reports Monday.
The Washington Post reported that Clayton will remain in the acting role until lawmakers approve Kirsten Davies, Trump's choice to head the office permanently. Davies currently serves as the Pentagon's chief information officer. Axios was the first outlet to disclose Clayton's appointment.
As director of national intelligence, Clayton oversees 18 US intelligence agencies and also leads a White House task force focused on artificial intelligence.
His temporary appointment comes amid a wave of technical disruptions reported this month, affecting airlines, financial institutions and widely used software services. Among the systems hit were air traffic control communications at the Federal Aviation Administration and Microsoft's Outlook platform.
Although the incidents reportedly showed no apparent signs of cyberattacks, the disruptions raised concerns among Americans because they affected critical services and infrastructure.
The appointment follows Trump's decision last week to dismiss former national cyber director Sean Cairncross. The president initially designated Davies to serve in an acting capacity after Cairncross's departure.
Davies brings experience from the private sector, having previously held cybersecurity-related positions at major companies, including Estée Lauder Cos., Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Siemens.
The White House confirmed that Trump has since decided to formally nominate Davies for the permanent position. While awaiting Senate approval, she will work as a senior adviser to Clayton, according to the administration.
The Washington Post reported that Clayton will remain in the acting role until lawmakers approve Kirsten Davies, Trump's choice to head the office permanently. Davies currently serves as the Pentagon's chief information officer. Axios was the first outlet to disclose Clayton's appointment.
As director of national intelligence, Clayton oversees 18 US intelligence agencies and also leads a White House task force focused on artificial intelligence.
His temporary appointment comes amid a wave of technical disruptions reported this month, affecting airlines, financial institutions and widely used software services. Among the systems hit were air traffic control communications at the Federal Aviation Administration and Microsoft's Outlook platform.
Although the incidents reportedly showed no apparent signs of cyberattacks, the disruptions raised concerns among Americans because they affected critical services and infrastructure.
The appointment follows Trump's decision last week to dismiss former national cyber director Sean Cairncross. The president initially designated Davies to serve in an acting capacity after Cairncross's departure.
Davies brings experience from the private sector, having previously held cybersecurity-related positions at major companies, including Estée Lauder Cos., Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Siemens.
The White House confirmed that Trump has since decided to formally nominate Davies for the permanent position. While awaiting Senate approval, she will work as a senior adviser to Clayton, according to the administration.
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