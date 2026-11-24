CMN Launches Campaign To Promote Coexistence, Tolerance And Reject Extremist Ideologies
(MENAFN- Amman Net) The Community Media Network (CMN), which operates Radio Al-Balad 92.5 FM and AmmanNet, is launching a public awareness campaign aimed at promoting a culture of coexistence, compassion and acceptance of others, advancing the values of tolerance and respect for diversity, and countering extremist ideologies, hate speech and discrimination.
The campaign is supported by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Amman, in cooperation with local civil society organisations and private sector partners. It forms part of joint efforts to promote human rights and fundamental freedoms and strengthen a culture of dialogue and mutual understanding within society.
The campaign includes the production and broadcast of a series of short awareness-raising radio messages highlighting the importance of respecting differences and diversity, rejecting extremist ideas and hate speech, and recognising peaceful coexistence and acceptance of others as essential foundations of cohesive and open societies.
The messages will be broadcast on Radio Al-Balad 92.5 FM and promoted through the Community Media Network's digital platforms and social media channels. They will also be aired in cooperation with local community radio stations, with the aim of reaching a wide cross-section of the public, with particular attention to young people.
The campaign focuses on raising awareness of human rights principles and fundamental freedoms, encouraging mutual respect, and addressing discrimination and incitement. It also seeks to support local and international efforts to promote dialogue, pluralism and acceptance of differences.
The campaign is scheduled to continue until the Human Rights Conference, which is due to take place in the city of Aqaba. This will allow awareness messages to remain in circulation and keep issues of tolerance, diversity and coexistence prominent in public debate.
The initiative seeks to bring awareness messages out of the theoretical realm and into everyday life through accessible media content that reflects people's experiences and daily realities. It encourages audiences to regard differences as a natural part of society's diversity, rather than allowing prejudice and stereotypes to become a basis for incitement and exclusion.
Young people are a particular focus of the campaign, given their active role in shaping public discourse and influencing their social surroundings, especially as digital platforms and social media play an increasingly significant role in their lives. The messages will highlight the importance of using these platforms responsibly and avoiding engagement with hate speech and content that fuels intolerance and division.
The campaign will make use of radio and digital platforms to reach diverse audiences, drawing on the media reach of Radio Al-Balad and AmmanNet, as well as the ability of short radio messages to communicate ideas directly and in accessible language. The aim is to bring issues of tolerance and acceptance of others into everyday conversations.
The partnership with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Amman, local civil society organisations and private sector partners also reflects the importance of cooperation between media institutions, supporting organisations and community stakeholders in launching initiatives that go beyond conventional awareness-raising activities and contribute to building a social environment based on mutual respect and the protection of human dignity.
The campaign addresses the principles of pluralism, fundamental freedoms and human rights, with a particular focus on countering discrimination and hate speech. It emphasises that differences in ideas, cultures and social backgrounds should never become grounds for hostility or exclusion, and that dialogue remains an essential means of resolving disagreements and building trust among members of society.
The initiative is part of the Community Media Network's broader commitment to strengthening the role of independent media in addressing social and humanitarian issues and contributing to more open public debate through media content that places citizenship, human dignity and diversity at the centre of its priorities.
The Community Media Network said the campaign builds on its ongoing efforts to use independent media in the service of community issues and human rights, while strengthening the role of media outlets in promoting human rights principles.
The campaign is supported by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Amman, in cooperation with local civil society organisations and private sector partners. It forms part of joint efforts to promote human rights and fundamental freedoms and strengthen a culture of dialogue and mutual understanding within society.
The campaign includes the production and broadcast of a series of short awareness-raising radio messages highlighting the importance of respecting differences and diversity, rejecting extremist ideas and hate speech, and recognising peaceful coexistence and acceptance of others as essential foundations of cohesive and open societies.
The messages will be broadcast on Radio Al-Balad 92.5 FM and promoted through the Community Media Network's digital platforms and social media channels. They will also be aired in cooperation with local community radio stations, with the aim of reaching a wide cross-section of the public, with particular attention to young people.
The campaign focuses on raising awareness of human rights principles and fundamental freedoms, encouraging mutual respect, and addressing discrimination and incitement. It also seeks to support local and international efforts to promote dialogue, pluralism and acceptance of differences.
The campaign is scheduled to continue until the Human Rights Conference, which is due to take place in the city of Aqaba. This will allow awareness messages to remain in circulation and keep issues of tolerance, diversity and coexistence prominent in public debate.
The initiative seeks to bring awareness messages out of the theoretical realm and into everyday life through accessible media content that reflects people's experiences and daily realities. It encourages audiences to regard differences as a natural part of society's diversity, rather than allowing prejudice and stereotypes to become a basis for incitement and exclusion.
Young people are a particular focus of the campaign, given their active role in shaping public discourse and influencing their social surroundings, especially as digital platforms and social media play an increasingly significant role in their lives. The messages will highlight the importance of using these platforms responsibly and avoiding engagement with hate speech and content that fuels intolerance and division.
The campaign will make use of radio and digital platforms to reach diverse audiences, drawing on the media reach of Radio Al-Balad and AmmanNet, as well as the ability of short radio messages to communicate ideas directly and in accessible language. The aim is to bring issues of tolerance and acceptance of others into everyday conversations.
The partnership with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Amman, local civil society organisations and private sector partners also reflects the importance of cooperation between media institutions, supporting organisations and community stakeholders in launching initiatives that go beyond conventional awareness-raising activities and contribute to building a social environment based on mutual respect and the protection of human dignity.
The campaign addresses the principles of pluralism, fundamental freedoms and human rights, with a particular focus on countering discrimination and hate speech. It emphasises that differences in ideas, cultures and social backgrounds should never become grounds for hostility or exclusion, and that dialogue remains an essential means of resolving disagreements and building trust among members of society.
The initiative is part of the Community Media Network's broader commitment to strengthening the role of independent media in addressing social and humanitarian issues and contributing to more open public debate through media content that places citizenship, human dignity and diversity at the centre of its priorities.
The Community Media Network said the campaign builds on its ongoing efforts to use independent media in the service of community issues and human rights, while strengthening the role of media outlets in promoting human rights principles.
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