MENAFN - Amman Net) Jordan's security challenges, the possibility of forced displacement from the occupied West Bank, and the wider geopolitical risks facing the region were among the main issues addressed by Jordanian opinion writers in their latest columns.

In their articles, the writers examined the pressures confronting Jordan as regional conflicts continue to unfold, highlighting the country's security responsibilities, the potential consequences of Israeli policies towards the Palestinians, and the need for a comprehensive strategy to manage mounting regional challenges.

In his column, “Jordan Alone in This War,” published in Al-Ghad, journalist Fahd Al-Khaitan focused on the growing burden facing Jordan as it confronts attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons across its borders.

Al-Khaitan noted that smuggling networks have developed increasingly sophisticated methods, moving beyond traditional land routes to the use of drones and helium balloons. These developments, he argued, place additional pressure on the Jordanian Armed Forces, border guards and security agencies, which are required to respond to threats across several fronts.

He also stressed the need for neighbouring countries to assume greater responsibility for controlling their borders, warning that continued instability in southern Syria, including the situation in Sweida, could have direct consequences for Jordan's security.

Meanwhile, Maher Abu Tair, in his article “The Displacement Plan Between Two Presidents,” explored concerns surrounding possible Israeli scenarios for displacing Palestinians from the occupied West Bank into Jordan.

Abu Tair referred to discussions among political, security and parliamentary figures about potential developments involving the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority and attempts to pressure Jordan into assuming administrative, security and economic responsibilities in Areas A and B of the West Bank, which are home to approximately three million Palestinians.

His column also examined proposals associated with Israeli politician Avigdor Lieberman, as well as ideas involving a Jordanian-Israeli confederation. These scenarios, as presented by the writer, raise concerns about the political and demographic consequences for Jordan and the future of the Palestinian cause.

In Al-Rai, Dr Khaled Al-Shaqran, writing under the title “Jordan and the Challenges of Geopolitics,” examined the strategic pressures resulting from developments in Palestine, Syria and Iraq, alongside escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Al-Shaqran also highlighted the strategic importance of the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, arguing that developments in these areas could affect Jordan's security and economic interests.

He called for a broader national approach combining deterrence and diplomatic engagement with greater economic resilience, while strengthening food and water security to help the country withstand regional shocks.

For his part, Hamada Fraaneh, in his column “The Settler State's Systematic Policy Against Palestinians,” published in Al-Dustour, focused on attacks carried out by Israeli settler groups against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Fraaneh referred to groups including the“Hilltop Youth” and“Price Tag” networks, as well as settler security groups, describing their activities as part of an organised policy aimed at forcing Palestinians from their land and expanding Israeli settlements.

He called for stronger Arab and international action to address settler violence and confront policies that threaten Palestinian communities and their presence on their land.

Taken together, the four columns reflected growing concern among Jordanian commentators over the intersection of domestic security challenges and regional political developments. Their arguments centred on border security, the risks of displacement, the future of the Palestinian territories and the need to strengthen Jordan's capacity to protect its national interests amid an increasingly volatile regional environment.