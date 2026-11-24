EU Adds Far-Right Leader Rinaldo Nazzaro to Terrorism Blacklist
(MENAFN) The European Union on Monday placed Rinaldo Nazzaro, founder and leader of the far-right extremist group The Base, on its terrorism sanctions list, targeting individuals and organizations linked to terrorist activities.
Under the decision adopted by the EU Council, Nazzaro, who also operates under the names Norman Spear and Roman Wolf, faces a travel ban across the bloc and a freeze on his assets.
The sanctions further prohibit individuals and entities from making funds or economic resources available to him, whether directly or through intermediaries.
According to the council, The Base has been subject to EU restrictive measures since 2024 because of its involvement in terrorist acts.
Following Nazzaro's addition, the bloc's terrorism sanctions register now includes 14 individuals and 23 organizations and entities.
Under the decision adopted by the EU Council, Nazzaro, who also operates under the names Norman Spear and Roman Wolf, faces a travel ban across the bloc and a freeze on his assets.
The sanctions further prohibit individuals and entities from making funds or economic resources available to him, whether directly or through intermediaries.
According to the council, The Base has been subject to EU restrictive measures since 2024 because of its involvement in terrorist acts.
Following Nazzaro's addition, the bloc's terrorism sanctions register now includes 14 individuals and 23 organizations and entities.
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