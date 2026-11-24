Forex Today 24/11: Big Stock Market Rally
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Jensen Huang's surprise return as NVIDIA Chief Executive triggered a strong stock market rally yesterday, transforming the early recovery in US stock futures into one of Wall Street's strongest sessions in years. NVIDIA shares closed approximately 31.5% higher at $165.05, their biggest daily percentage gain since 2003, adding roughly $952 billion to the company's market capitalisation. Huang was reinstated just 11 days after resigning, with the board saying it was satisfied with his ability to lead the company. The rally spread well beyond NVIDIA. The Nasdaq Composite surged 6.51% to 24,089.56, the S&P 500 Index gained 4.73% to 7,237.17, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.01% to 49,595.31. The Nasdaq 100 Index and S&P 500 recorded their strongest daily gains since April 2025. Semiconductor shares were particularly strong, with the Philadelphia chip index gaining approximately 12%. This was a substantial reversal of last week's selling, not merely a modest recovery from oversold conditions. However, once NVIDIA's large size is stripped out of indices, the recovery appears more modest. This powerful rebound does not yet establish that the broader correction has ended. At yesterday's close, the S&P 500 remained approximately 7.4% below its October peak, while the Nasdaq Composite was still down 12.7%. NVIDIA's board has expressed confidence in Huang, but that should not be confused with a definitive resolution of every regulatory or national-security question surrounding his departure. It is conceivable that NVIDIA may feel obliged to fire Huang again if unknown national security-related details emerge at a later-date. The immediate technical test is whether buyers can sustain the advance after the initial relief rally. Asian stock markets are extending their recovery this morning, led by NVIDIA's technology supply chain. Taiwanese shares jumped approximately 9%, with TSMC and Foxconn reaching their daily upper price limits. The strength of these moves shows how quickly sentiment towards the AI trade has reversed. It also highlights the market's dependence on a relatively concentrated group of companies: the same connections that transmitted last week's selling are now amplifying the rebound. In the Forex market, the US Dollar has strengthened again rather than continuing yesterday morning's retreat. The greenback is trading near its highest level in approximately 20 months (which it made yesterday) as the recovery in equities encourages expectations that the Federal Reserve will have more scope to raise interest rates. Treasury yields have also risen. This is an important change in the immediate market relationship: stronger risk appetite is supporting both stocks and the Dollar, rather than automatically producing Dollar selling. The EUR/USD continued to reach new long-term lows as its bearish trend continued intact, while the NZD/USD remains close to its weakest level in 17 years despite the improvement in global risk sentiment. The pair is trading below $0.5450 after reaching $0.5434 yesterday, its lowest level since 2009. That updates yesterday's early-session low near $0.5460. The Kiwi's limited recovery is notable given the scale of the equity rebound and suggests that broad risk appetite alone is not yet sufficient to reverse its bearish trend. Australian inflation data due tomorrow are the next major scheduled domestic test for AUD/USD. Economists expect annual headline inflation to accelerate to approximately 4.7%–4.8% in October. A reading in that range would complicate the RBA's outlook after last week's sharp deterioration in employment: policymakers would face higher inflation alongside signs of weakening demand for labour. Traders should distinguish tomorrow's annual monthly-CPI reading from the RBA's separate quarterly inflation forecasts. The Australian data could therefore produce significant volatility even after the global equity rebound. Stronger-than-expected inflation would challenge expectations that Australian interest rates have peaked, while a softer reading would ease some pressure for further tightening. The RBA's latest forecasts already show underlying inflation remaining above 3% until late 2027, so one favourable release would not, by itself, establish that inflation has been defeated.
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