Black Sea Attacks Threaten Global Food Security, UN Warns
(MENAFN) Escalating assaults on commercial vessels in the Black Sea and critical Ukrainian infrastructure are triggering mounting humanitarian crises and worsening food insecurity across the globe, senior UN officials warned Monday.
The impact on grain shipments is already becoming increasingly severe. By mid-October, the number of vessels carrying wheat and maize through the Turkish Straits had dropped 63% compared with the corresponding period in 2025.
"For crews taking this route has become a life-or-death risk," World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director Luke J. Lindberg told a UN Security Council briefing presided over by Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics.
Describing the Black Sea as the "deadliest maritime route in 2026," Lindberg revealed that the region had witnessed more than 300 attacks and at least 40 fatalities since the beginning of the year. He cautioned that approximately 10 million tons of Russian and Ukrainian wheat, sufficient to provide food for 44 million people, could be prevented from reaching countries heavily reliant on imports.
Meanwhile, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo reported that the UN human rights office had documented 164 reported attacks on vessels between June and October. Of those, 15 were verified, resulting in at least 21 deaths and 43 injuries among maritime workers. Some incidents also extended into Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone and waters off Romania.
Lindberg further warned that simultaneous disruptions at three critical maritime corridors — the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb and the Black Sea — could increase WFP operating expenses by $727 million by mid-2027, putting food assistance for 7.3 million people at risk.
Global food markets are also facing mounting pressure. According to Lindberg, the FAO Food Price Index climbed to its highest level in nearly four years in September, while international wheat prices have risen almost 10% since January.
"Grain silos in Ukraine and Poland are full, while families in Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan suffer catastrophic hunger," he said.
Ukraine's energy infrastructure under attack
The humanitarian consequences are also intensifying inside Ukraine, where repeated strikes against electricity and water infrastructure have created a 6-gigawatt power shortfall.
UN Development Program (UNDP) Administrator Alexander De Croo told the briefing that attacks on energy facilities left 700,000 families without electricity on Nov. 12 alone, as the country approaches the winter season.
De Croo characterized the assault on Ukraine's electricity and water networks as "unprecedented," emphasizing that the resulting destruction "can no longer be considered collateral damage."
Although the UNDP has delivered emergency electricity equipment to 435 communities and restored 42,000 square kilometers (16,216 square miles) of previously mined territory for agricultural use, De Croo stressed that lasting relief for civilians ultimately depends on ending the war.
Conflict raises risks beyond Ukraine
DiCarlo cautioned that the conflict's consequences are increasingly reaching neighboring countries and other regions, pointing to recent missile and drone crashes in southeastern Poland and near Moldova's capital, Chisinau.
She also highlighted Ukrainian attacks against Russian vessels in the Baltic and Mediterranean seas as evidence of the expanding geographical reach of the hostilities.
DiCarlo added that strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure have become even more "extensive and systematic" than during the same period last year. She warned that continued attacks could cause humanitarian requirements to "outstrip" the resources available to address them.
Concluding his remarks, Lindberg said the WFP was prepared to help coordinate humanitarian grain deliveries, provided members of the UN Security Council support the establishment of a dedicated coordination mechanism.
The impact on grain shipments is already becoming increasingly severe. By mid-October, the number of vessels carrying wheat and maize through the Turkish Straits had dropped 63% compared with the corresponding period in 2025.
"For crews taking this route has become a life-or-death risk," World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director Luke J. Lindberg told a UN Security Council briefing presided over by Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics.
Describing the Black Sea as the "deadliest maritime route in 2026," Lindberg revealed that the region had witnessed more than 300 attacks and at least 40 fatalities since the beginning of the year. He cautioned that approximately 10 million tons of Russian and Ukrainian wheat, sufficient to provide food for 44 million people, could be prevented from reaching countries heavily reliant on imports.
Meanwhile, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo reported that the UN human rights office had documented 164 reported attacks on vessels between June and October. Of those, 15 were verified, resulting in at least 21 deaths and 43 injuries among maritime workers. Some incidents also extended into Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone and waters off Romania.
Lindberg further warned that simultaneous disruptions at three critical maritime corridors — the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb and the Black Sea — could increase WFP operating expenses by $727 million by mid-2027, putting food assistance for 7.3 million people at risk.
Global food markets are also facing mounting pressure. According to Lindberg, the FAO Food Price Index climbed to its highest level in nearly four years in September, while international wheat prices have risen almost 10% since January.
"Grain silos in Ukraine and Poland are full, while families in Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan suffer catastrophic hunger," he said.
Ukraine's energy infrastructure under attack
The humanitarian consequences are also intensifying inside Ukraine, where repeated strikes against electricity and water infrastructure have created a 6-gigawatt power shortfall.
UN Development Program (UNDP) Administrator Alexander De Croo told the briefing that attacks on energy facilities left 700,000 families without electricity on Nov. 12 alone, as the country approaches the winter season.
De Croo characterized the assault on Ukraine's electricity and water networks as "unprecedented," emphasizing that the resulting destruction "can no longer be considered collateral damage."
Although the UNDP has delivered emergency electricity equipment to 435 communities and restored 42,000 square kilometers (16,216 square miles) of previously mined territory for agricultural use, De Croo stressed that lasting relief for civilians ultimately depends on ending the war.
Conflict raises risks beyond Ukraine
DiCarlo cautioned that the conflict's consequences are increasingly reaching neighboring countries and other regions, pointing to recent missile and drone crashes in southeastern Poland and near Moldova's capital, Chisinau.
She also highlighted Ukrainian attacks against Russian vessels in the Baltic and Mediterranean seas as evidence of the expanding geographical reach of the hostilities.
DiCarlo added that strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure have become even more "extensive and systematic" than during the same period last year. She warned that continued attacks could cause humanitarian requirements to "outstrip" the resources available to address them.
Concluding his remarks, Lindberg said the WFP was prepared to help coordinate humanitarian grain deliveries, provided members of the UN Security Council support the establishment of a dedicated coordination mechanism.
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