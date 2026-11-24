MENAFN - Daily Forex) Silver continues to see a lot of volatility, as we are jumping to kick off the session on Monday. The real interest rates continue to be an issue.

Silver

The silver market has rallied a bit during the early part of the trading session on Monday, but really, at this point in time, you've got a situation where we are trying to rally a bit. However, I think there's enough resistance above that traders will get involved on the short side at the first signs of unraveling.

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Quite frankly, real rates are still high, and that works against holding non-yielding assets such as silver. With that being the case, I don't think anything has changed. It's just a little bit of a relief rally. We are getting ready to roll over into the March contract on Friday, so keep that in mind.

There's really nothing on this chart that suggests that anything's going to change

Ultimately, I think this is a market that is just a little overdone. In fact, I think we'd probably have to break above $52 to have that conversation seriously

Longer term, I do like silver. There is a lot of demand for silver, and there is a deficit for silver. But right now, it's just all about rates, and I think that continues to be the case.

If we break down from here, the $40 level is the next large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area that I think opens up the potential for a meltdown if we break down below there. It also could offer a little bit of value that people watch.

That being said, I think just a little bit of patience probably goes a long way here. We start selling signs of exhaustion once the sellers come back in, especially if real rates start to take off in America again, which very well could happen.

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