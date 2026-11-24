MENAFN - Daily Forex) Gold has been bullish early on Monday, as we continue to see a lot of noise out there in the financial markets. Real rates continue to be something that I will be watching here.

Gold

The gold market has jumped to kick off the trading week on Monday, as we are now well above the $3,650 level and seeing markets race to the upside as far as risk appetite is concerned. I am looking at this as a market that is breathing a sigh of relief.

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One of the oddball influences is Jensen Huang going back to NVIDIA, as it may reignite the AI trade. Whether or not that changes anything longer term remains to be seen, but clearly risk appetite has returned to the market as a result.

More realistic for gold, you have to pay attention to the real rates out there

The real rates, of course, I think continue to see a lot of downward pressure overall. If we do rally from here even further, and I think we will eventually, I will look for signs of exhaustion to start shorting.

The $3,800 level could be an interesting area to get short. If we do break above there, then the $4,000 level would be your next major barrier. The 50-day EMA is starting to break down towards that area as well, so that comes into the picture.

Ultimately, this is not a market that I think is one that is just simply oversold. Any type of help here opens up the possibility of a nice short-covering rally, but I do not see anything changing here of significance. I am looking for signs of exhaustion. I will short again. I am not buying this. Not yet, but once we get a little overdone on short-term charts, I will be looking for a short entry.

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