EUR/USD Forex Signal 23/11: Bears Eye 1.0800 (Video)
- I am selling here, with a stop at 1.0960 and a target of 1.08 The euro continues to see selling pressure on Monday, as we are looking at a massive interest rate differential and concerns about a potential ECB hold. Ultimately, the dollar remains strong against most currencies.
At this time, it looks very much like a market that continues to see plenty of downward pressure. The interest rate differential between the United States and the European Union continues to be a major driver of where we are going. The Federal Reserve is at about a 96% chance of raising rates by 25 basis points in December, while the ECB is essentially sitting pat.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIt is worth noting that the PMI numbers today came out a little bit hotter than anticipated in some places in the European Union, but not in others. Specifically, Germany was strong, and France was weak. That shows how uneven the European Union is right now, and with concerns possibly about energy this winter, it makes sense that the euro continues to flounderI sell rallies at this point and have no interest in buying the euro anytime soon.Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
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