I am selling here, with a stop at 1.0960 and a target of 1.08 The euro continues to see selling pressure on Monday, as we are looking at a massive interest rate differential and concerns about a potential ECB hold. Ultimately, the dollar remains strong against most currencies.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Potential signal:

EUR/USD

The euro initially did try to rally against the U.S. dollar during the trading session on Monday, but we see more downward pressure here as we are now threatening a breakdown below the 1.09 level.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

The 1.09 level is an area that I think a lot of people are looking at as a potential breakdown to the 1.08 level. The 1.08 level is an area that, over time, has been important. The 1.10 level has been as well. Short-term rallies at this juncture should open up the possibility of selling opportunities, with the 1.10 level being a massive problem. If we were to break above there, then the 1.11 level is your next barrier.

At this time, it looks very much like a market that continues to see plenty of downward pressure. The interest rate differential between the United States and the European Union continues to be a major driver of where we are going. The Federal Reserve is at about a 96% chance of raising rates by 25 basis points in December, while the ECB is essentially sitting pat.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

It is worth noting that the PMI numbers today came out a little bit hotter than anticipated in some places in the European Union, but not in others. Specifically, Germany was strong, and France was weak. That shows how uneven the European Union is right now, and with concerns possibly about energy this winter, it makes sense that the euro continues to flounder

I sell rallies at this point and have no interest in buying the euro anytime soon.

Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.