MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bearish view

Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6500. Add a stop-loss at 0.6750. Timeline: 1-2 days.

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Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6750. Add a stop-loss at 0.6500.

Bullish view

The AUD/USD pair remains in a sell-off as the US dollar surge gains momentum. It has slumped to 0.6625, down sharply from the September high of 0.7237. It recently formed a death cross pattern, suggesting that it has more downside to go ahead of the upcoming US and Australian macro data.





Australian Dollar Falls Amid US Dollar Surge

The AUD/USD pair continued its downward trend and is now hovering at its lowest level since December because of the US dollar surge. The US Dollar Index (DXY) soared to 103.35, its highest level since last year. This surge has been in a strong rally after bottoming at 95 earlier this year.

The US dollar has been in a strong rally because of the ongoing expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in the next meeting. Most analysts believe that the 25-basis-point rate hike will happen in the December meeting.

The next two days will be important as the US will publish important macroeconomic data. The Conference Board will publish the November consumer confidence report later today. Consumer confidence is important because of the importance of consumer spending on the economy.

The US will also publish the latest house price index report, followed by the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report. PCE is an important number because it is the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge.

The other important data to watch will be the upcoming Australian inflation report on Wednesday. Economists expect the data to show that the headline and core consumer inflation continued rising last month. If this is correct, it will raise the possibility that the Reserve Bank of Australia will hike interest rates in the last meeting of the year.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisAdvertisement

The daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair has been in a strong downward trend in the past few days, moving from a high of 0.7240 in September to the current 0.6622.

The pair is slowly approaching the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level of 0.6600. It has also formed a death cross pattern as the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) have crossed each other.

The Average Directional Index has soared to 46, a sign that the downward momentum is continuing. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling, potentially to the support level of 0.6500.