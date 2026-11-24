MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bearish view

Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 58,000. Add a stop-loss at 63,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.

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Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 63,000. Add a stop-loss at 58,000.

Bullish view

Bitcoin held steady above $60,000 as its recent recovery lost momentum. The BTC/USD pair was trading at $61,000, about 5% below its highest level this week. The coin faces significant headwinds, and there is a risk that the downtrend could resume.





Bitcoin is Facing Headwinds as Demand Falls

The BTC/USD pair has been under pressure in the past few months as it plunged from the October high of 87,245 to the current 61,020. Data shows that the coin's demand in the ETF market has continued falling. These funds have had over $4 billion in outflows this month, erasing the gains experienced in September.

Bitcoin is also struggling as the US dollar continues rising. The DXY Index surged to 104.52, its highest level since March 24 last year. It has jumped by over 9% from its lowest level last year. Bitcoin is mostly priced in US dollars, meaning that its price tends to weaken when the greenback is rising.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin's futures open interest has continued falling, a sign that demand among traders has fallen. The volume in the spot market has also been subdued in the past few weeks. This situation escalated after the $6.3 billion Binance hack. All these risks have pushed the Crypto Fear and Greed Index to the extreme fear zone.

Bitcoin will not have any major fundamental catalyst this week. As such, investors will focus on the upcoming macro data from the United States, which will shed light on what to expect from the Federal Reserve. Some of the key data to watch will be the US personal consumption expenditure (PCE), consumer confidence, and GDP.

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The weekly chart suggests that Bitcoin may be at risk of a steep sell-off in the near term. It is hovering around the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level. This Fibonacci has been drawn by connecting the lowest level in 2022 and the highest point last year.

The pair is also at an important support level, which coincides with the lowest swing in June this year. It has dropped below all moving averages, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pointed downwards.

Therefore, the pair will likely have a strong bearish breakout in the near term. If this happens, the initial target to watch will be at 55,290, its lowest level this month. A move below that level will point to more downside, potentially to 50,000.