MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bullish view

Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1000. Add a stop-loss at 1.0800. Timeline: 1-2 days.

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Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.0800. Add a stop-loss at 1.100.

Bearish view

The EUR/USD pair extended its strong sell-off as the US dollar rally gained momentum. It dropped to 1.0905, its lowest level since April last year. It has dropped to the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level, suggesting that a relief rally is possible as the US publishes key consumer confidence and inflation reports.





US Consumer Confidence and Inflation Data

The EUR/USD pair continued its downward trend, which has been driven by the strong US dollar. The dollar index has jumped to the highest level in more than a year after the recent strong US macro data. These numbers showed that the unemployment rate dropped to 4.1%, while the economy created 165k jobs.

More data showed that US inflation held steady last month. The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) has remained above the Fed's 2% target. As such, the combination of strong inflation and labor numbers means that the Fed has an incentive to hike interest rates.

Looking ahead, the US will publish the latest Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) report later this month. Economists expect this report, which is the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge, continued rising last month.

The other important data to watch will be the upcoming US consumer confidence, personal income, and personal spending numbers. These numbers will provide hints on what to expect in the coming meetings. The expectation is that the bank will hike by 0.25% next month.

However, a lot can change before the next Fed meeting. For one, the US will publish the November jobs and inflation report, which may change the narrative. Also, if the stock market weakness persists, there is a risk that the bank may decide to leave rates unchanged.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisAdvertisement

The daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair has been in a strong sell-off in the past few months. It has dropped to 1.0900, its lowest level since last year. It formed a death cross pattern in September, confirming the bearish outlook.

The pair has now moved to the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level. This retracement is drawn by connecting the lowest level in 2025 and the highest point this year. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the pair will have a brief rebound, potentially to 1.1000. A move above that level will point to more gains, followed by a reversal.