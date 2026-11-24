GBP/USD Signal 24/11: Bears Target 1.3000
This analysis suggests that the US Dollar has the fundamental edge today.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe price has broken down quite strongly to reach a new 19-month low close to the big round number at 1.3000, where it has bounced slightly but not yet found any meaningful support.There are several bearish factors, including the descending linear regression analysis shown as a study within the price chart below, which has comfortably contained the price action since almost two weeks ago.Over the short term, in recent hours we have seen a natural weak retracement reach very close to an obvious resistance level at $1.3050 where the price action is now clearly rejecting that resistance.
The price is heading lower, but it may require stronger selling to break convincingly below 1.3000 and the whole and half-numbers below that level.My Take on the GBP/USDIt is possible a long trade from a bullish bounce at support nearby could be a good seeing trade, but right now it would almost be in the "catch a falling knife" category, so I am only looking for short trades in line with the longer-term bearish trend.Another retracement to 1.3050 and another failed test of that level or area could be a good short trade entry signal, but profits should be protected at or very close to the price reaching the big round number at 3000, Support & Resistance LevelsMy previous GBP/USD free signal on 10th November was not triggered.New trades should only be entered prior to 5pm London time today.Long Trade Idea
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of 1.3000 or 1.2950. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of 1.3050, 1.3122, or 1.3143. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
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