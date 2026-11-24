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The Forex market has been clearly driven lately by US Dollar strength, with the Dollar Index rising to reach a new 20-month record high within just the past few hours. Although the British Pound is far from the weakest of major currencies, it too has succumbed to lower prices, sending the GBP/USD currency pair to a fresh 19-month low near the big round number at 1.3000. Let's drill down and take a closer look/USD Fundamental Analysis

The British Pound's fundamental outlook is mixed, with tighter Bank of England monetary policy providing support but softer-than-expected inflation and wage data tempering expectations for further increases. The BoE raised Bank Rate by 25 basis points to 4% in November, with an 8–1 vote and one member favouring a larger increase, citing mounting inflationary pressures and stronger-than-expected activity. October CPI inflation rose to 3.6%, well above the 2% target, while the Bank expects energy costs to push inflation towards 5% by mid-2027, keeping further tightening on the table. However, October inflation undershot the 3.7% forecast, core inflation held at 2.8%, and slower pay growth reduced expectations for another December hike, limiting sterling's interest-rate support.

The US Dollar's fundamental outlook remains supportive, with persistent inflation keeping the Federal Reserve on a tightening path. Markets broadly expect a 25-basis-point increase at the December meeting from the current 3.75%–4.00% range, with further increases anticipated in 2027. New York Fed President John Williams said inflation remains too high and risks are skewed upwards, projecting inflation of 3.5% at year-end and a return to the 2% target only in 2028; elevated energy prices remain an important source of pressure. Expectations of higher US interest rates support the dollar's yield appeal, while demand for safety during recent equity-market turbulence provides another fundamental tailwind. However, with a December hike already largely priced in, further dollar strength depends more on evidence that additional tightening is necessary; Wednesday's PCE inflation report is therefore a key catalyst, with a softer reading potentially weakening that support.

This analysis suggests that the US Dollar has the fundamental edge today.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical Analysis

The price has broken down quite strongly to reach a new 19-month low close to the big round number at 1.3000, where it has bounced slightly but not yet found any meaningful support.

There are several bearish factors, including the descending linear regression analysis shown as a study within the price chart below, which has comfortably contained the price action since almost two weeks ago.

Over the short term, in recent hours we have seen a natural weak retracement reach very close to an obvious resistance level at $1.3050 where the price action is now clearly rejecting that resistance.

The price is heading lower, but it may require stronger selling to break convincingly below 1.3000 and the whole and half-numbers below that level.

My Take on the GBP/USD

It is possible a long trade from a bullish bounce at support nearby could be a good seeing trade, but right now it would almost be in the "catch a falling knife" category, so I am only looking for short trades in line with the longer-term bearish trend.

Another retracement to 1.3050 and another failed test of that level or area could be a good short trade entry signal, but profits should be protected at or very close to the price reaching the big round number at 3000, Support & Resistance Levels

My previous GBP/USD free signal on 10th November was not triggered.

New trades should only be entered prior to 5pm London time today.

Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of 1.3000 or 1.2950. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Long Trade Idea

Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of 1.3050, 1.3122, or 1.3143. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Short Trade Idea

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels.

There is nothing of high impact scheduled today concerning either the British Pound or the US Dollar.

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