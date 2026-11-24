MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Kraken has introduced fractional order sizes across its 17 US crypto perpetual futures markets, lowering the minimum exposure customers can enter without changing the underlying contracts. The November 23 announcement says the smaller increments are already available to eligible US derivatives clients.

The change concerns position sizing rather than a new asset or an increase in permitted leverage. That distinction matters because a smaller order can reduce the dollar amount exposed to a market move while leaving the mechanics of a leveraged derivative intact.

Smaller increments on existing contracts

According to Kraken 's official announcement, the minimum sizes include 0.0001 BTC, 0.001 ETH, 0.1 SOL and 1 XRP. The rollout covers the existing 17-contract US range and retains the same leverage and around-the-clock trading structure.

Customers need an eligible derivatives account. Kraken says the service is available in the United States except Maine and New York. It identifies NinjaTrader Clearing LLC, doing business as Kraken Derivatives US, as the futures commission merchant providing the service.

Order size is different from margin

The practical effect can be illustrated without relying on a live market quotation. At a hypothetical Bitcoin reference price of $60,000, a 0.0001 BTC position represents $6 of notional exposure. If that reference price were $100,000, the same quantity would represent $10. These are arithmetic examples, not current prices or an estimate of the cash needed to place an order.

Margin is the collateral required to support a position. It is separate from the position's notional value, and a low entry requirement should not be read as the maximum possible loss. The amount required for a specific order depends on the applicable contract and account conditions.

A trader comparing minimums therefore needs to ask two questions: how much underlying price exposure the order represents, and what collateral must remain available while it is open. Displaying a smaller unit answers the first question more precisely; it does not settle the second.

Funding and liquidation still matter

NinjaTrader's clearing risk disclosure explains that futures losses can exceed deposited funds. An adverse move may require additional margin at short notice, and a position can be liquidated if the required funds are not supplied. An account holder can remain liable for a resulting deficit.

The disclosure also describes funding payments between long and short perpetual positions. Those costs can accumulate and reduce maintenance margin. Trading charges and difficulty exiting during stressed market conditions are additional considerations. None disappears simply because an order is a fraction of one coin.

What changes for account planning

Finer increments can make it easier to express a chosen dollar exposure without rounding up to a larger unit. They can also allow a position to be reduced in smaller steps. These are sizing conveniences, rather than evidence that frequent trading becomes profitable or suitable for every account.

Before using a minimum quantity, customers should read the order ticket and contract specifications together. Relevant details include the quantity unit, notional value, initial and maintenance margin, fees and funding treatment. The US announcement should also be kept separate from Kraken's other regional derivatives offerings, whose product ranges and access conditions differ.

The announced update broadens the granularity of an existing service. Its significance is operational: eligible traders have smaller building blocks for managing exposure, while retaining responsibility for the same underlying leverage and collateral risks.

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