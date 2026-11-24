MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance has announced US-listed stock options on Anthropic's Class A shares, adding another way for eligible customers to access the AI company's securities through its platform. The November 23 announcement sets a trading start of 14:30 UTC that day and describes physically settled contracts linked to Nasdaq -listed ANT shares.

The product carries a different set of rights and deadlines from buying stock or a tokenized representation of stock. For investors accustomed to continuously traded crypto markets, the exchange timetable and the treatment of expiring positions are particularly important.

What Binance announced

According to the official announcement, trading follows regular US equity-market hours, with holiday and early-close adjustments. Eligible customers can buy calls and puts, while selling to open is subject to eligibility. Available strikes and expirations depend on the US-listed contracts.

Binance identifies Nest Trading Limited as the introducing broker, routing orders to Alpaca Securities for execution, clearing, settlement and custody. Access depends on residence and account eligibility. These are securities options, not a new cryptocurrency listing or an allocation in Anthropic's initial public offering.

Exercise instructions can change the outcome

The linked Stock Options Trading Product Terms explain the platform's operational rules. Customers must submit an exercise instruction before the applicable cut-off. Without it, a position is subject to best-efforts auto-liquidation rather than a promise of automatic exercise. An in-the-money contract therefore requires attention to the platform's specific process.

A sale attempted close to expiry may encounter limited liquidity, and a best-efforts process does not guarantee a buyer or a particular price. Investors should check the contract screen, cash or share requirements and account permissions before relying on physical settlement. The terms also exclude US persons and access from within the United States.

The practical implication is that knowing the direction of the underlying share price is insufficient. An investor also needs to understand what action must be taken, by what deadline and with what resources available in the account.

Why an option is different from a share

The SEC's investor bulletin on options explains that a call gives its holder the right to buy an underlying asset at a specified exercise price, while a put gives the right to sell. The buyer pays a premium for that right, which has a defined lifetime.

Consequently, a favourable move in the stock does not automatically make every call profitable. The premium paid, strike price and remaining time all affect the result. A purchased option can expire worthless, while selling options can create obligations and risks beyond those of buying them.

OCC's equity-options specifications provide further background on standardised contracts. Investors should verify the multiplier and deliverable for their particular contract rather than infer exposure from the displayed premium alone, especially where contract adjustments may apply.

A separate market schedule and risk assessment

Moving between a crypto interface and a securities product can make the experience look familiar while changing the underlying mechanics. An order entered outside the relevant session cannot be assumed to execute immediately, and a position may be exposed to company news before the next regular trading opportunity.

For readers considering the new access, the useful checks are product identity, jurisdictional eligibility, contract size, total premium, expiry and the exercise cut-off. Commissions, spreads and settlement requirements also belong in that assessment. The announcement expands availability for eligible accounts; it does not establish suitability for a particular investor or imply that an AI-related security will rise.

This report is based on official product information and is not personal investment advice. Options can involve substantial losses.

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