MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coinbase says calls from AI agents to its internal operations platform increased 25-fold in their first four months, prompting a separate approach to capacity planning alongside stronger controls over sensitive actions. In a November 23 engineering update, the exchange described how it is adapting its Control Center platform for agents while retaining permission checks and human oversight.

The reported growth measures agent calls, not customers, trading volumes or revenue. Coinbase 's plan to support 100 times the current load is a capacity objective, rather than a claim that the larger volume has already arrived.

The new layer sits inside existing operations

In the new engineering post, Coinbase describes starting with summaries and a bounded read-only agent, then exposing approved operations through a controlled tool catalogue. An agent working for an employee is restricted by both the employee's permissions and the workflow's allowed tools.

The company also describes redacting personal data before model access and treating failed data retrieval as unavailable information. High-risk changes retain approval requirements. Its account is an explanation of internal architecture, not an announcement of a new consumer feature or a guarantee that AI output is error-free.

How Control Center developed

Coinbase's earlier August engineering account explains why it centralised sensitive operations. Separate administrative tools had accumulated their own access, audit and rate-limiting arrangements, creating a consistency problem as teams expanded.

The resulting platform places shared checks in front of domain-specific services. Permissions can be scoped to the particular customer involved in a case, with access tied to active work and allowed to expire. Sensitive changes use a process that separates a proposed action from its execution after the necessary approvals.

That earlier design makes the latest update a continuation of an existing infrastructure project. The new class of callers is AI agents, while the underlying question remains who can perform a particular operation on a particular account and how the organisation records it.

What MCP contributes, and what it does not

Coinbase uses the Model Context Protocol to expose its controlled tool catalogue. The protocol's official architecture documentation describes a client-server interface through which applications discover tools, resources and prompts. Tools are callable operations; resources provide context or data.

A standard interface helps systems connect, but connectivity and permission are different properties. The protocol does not decide whether a financial action is appropriate for a customer. Those decisions still require the operating platform's own identity, access and approval rules.

This distinction matters when assessing announcements about agent adoption. The ability to call a tool is only one part of a production workflow. The surrounding system also needs to define acceptable inputs, handle errors and preserve a record that an investigator can review later.

Why call growth needs careful interpretation

An agent may make several requests to assemble information that a person previously read from a single screen. More calls can therefore indicate a different workload pattern without demonstrating an equivalent increase in completed cases or productivity. Assessing the operational benefit would require measures such as resolution quality, elapsed time and the frequency of human corrections.

Capacity figures likewise need a clear denominator and a time period. Building for a larger future load is an engineering choice, whereas sustained traffic, service availability and customer outcomes are separate observations. The update does not provide a comprehensive public performance benchmark covering those outcomes.

For crypto-market readers, the significance is the way a major exchange is incorporating AI into sensitive internal work. The useful test is whether access boundaries and accountable human decisions remain effective as automation scales. Coinbase has outlined its approach, but its own description should be distinguished from an independent audit of how that approach performs under every operating condition.

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