MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds extended their streak of net outflows to five straight trading days as investors rotated away from crypto exposure while larger risk assets wobbled. The latest session brought fresh withdrawals, and November's running total now points to a month that could be among the weakest since US spot ETFs began trading in January 2024.

According to SoSoValue data, the funds recorded $569.7 million in net outflows on Monday, lifting November's total net outflows to $4.71 billion so far. That figure already exceeds June's prior benchmark of $4.51 billion in net withdrawals and puts the complex on pace for its worst month since launch, based on the reported totals.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $569.7 million in net outflows on Monday, extending a five-day withdrawal streak. November's net outflows reached $4.71 billion, surpassing June's $4.51 billion record pace. BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) shares rose 4.85% on Monday, even as ETF flows for the product remained heavily negative. Over the past five sessions, spot Bitcoin ETFs have collectively posted $2.37 billion in net outflows, led by $1.95 billion from IBIT. Analyst commentary links the pattern to broader risk-off sentiment and hawkish expectations from the Federal Reserve.

Key takeawaysOutflows climb as November targets a record-worst month

The five-day outflow sequence underscores how quickly sentiment can shift for institutional vehicles tied to Bitcoin. SoSoValue's tracking shows Monday's withdrawals were large enough to keep the complex aimed at its weakest month since the ETFs started.

With November's figure now at $4.71 billion, the gap versus June's $4.51 billion record is modest but meaningful-especially because month-to-date totals often accelerate as investors either commit to the position or abandon it. In this case, the reported pace suggests the market is leaning toward de-risking rather than accumulating at current levels.

So far, the withdrawals across the five sessions total $2.37 billion. The largest share of that activity came from IBIT, which accounted for $1.95 billion in net outflows over the same period, according to the report's summary of the data.

IBIT remains a magnet for both risk and flows

Although spot Bitcoin ETFs were net sellers of Bitcoin exposure through Monday's flows, the underlying trading action in IBIT's shares did not mirror the outflow trend in a simple way. Yahoo Finance data shows IBIT shares rose 4.85% on Monday to close at $34.62, then slipped 1.3% in overnight trading.

This kind of divergence is not unusual for ETF wrappers, where share price movement can reflect broader market factors beyond same-day creation/redemption activity. Still, the scale of IBIT's outflows stands out.

In the recent outflow stretch, the BlackRock product posted repeated high-volume withdrawal days, with the report noting it“broke its daily outflow record twice” last week. For traders and allocators, that matters because the largest funds tend to dominate the aggregate flow statistics, making them a key indicator for how quickly capital rotates across the ETF lineup.

Bitwise's Camran Khosravi attributed the fund's record outflows to a broader retreat from risk assets, citing concerns tied to the technology and artificial intelligence sector as well as hawkish Federal Reserve signals. In a comment provided in the report, Khosravi said:“The largest funds naturally see the largest flows in both directions, and even record daily outflows are small relative to their total assets.”

Bitcoin price softens as ETF withdrawals continue

While ETF flows turned more negative, Bitcoin's spot price also eased. The report cites a 24-hour decline of about 1.8%, with Bitcoin trading around $60,450, alongside the note that Monday's rally was erased following news related to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's reinstatement.

For market participants, the pairing of weakening spot price action with continued ETF outflows can reinforce a cautious posture: it suggests that even if Bitcoin is attempting to bounce, institutional demand through these vehicles is not providing immediate support via net creations. That doesn't guarantee further downside-price and flows can diverge-but it raises the likelihood of continued volatility while investors reassess risk.

In addition, Monday's data highlights how ETF flows have become a focal point for tracking institutional posture. When net withdrawals persist for multiple sessions, it often becomes harder for short-term holders to justify new allocations without clearer evidence that sentiment is stabilizing.

Where total holdings stand after Monday's session

Even with ongoing outflows, the ETF complex remains substantial by asset value. The report states that US spot Bitcoin ETFs held $73.6 billion in combined net assets as of Monday, citing WalletPilot data. It also notes that IBIT held $45.64 billion.

These balances are important context for interpreting flow magnitude. Large funds can absorb individual days of withdrawals without collapsing in size, but repeated negative sessions can still signal a shift in investor behavior-particularly when outflows approach levels that historically coincide with broader risk-off conditions.

What remains unclear is how long the current pattern will last. The report's framing points to macro-driven sentiment-tech-related risk concerns and the Fed's stance-as a key driver. If those pressures ease, the flow profile could reverse quickly; if they intensify, investors may continue to reduce exposure even if Bitcoin stabilizes.

Investors should watch whether the five-day outflow streak extends into the second half of the month, and whether IBIT's flow dominance translates into broader outflow pressure across the ETF lineup-or whether any stabilization in risk assets coincides with renewed net creations.

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