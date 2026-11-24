Turkish Drama Leyla Claims International Emmy Award for Best Telenovela
(MENAFN) Turkish television drama Leyla won the Best Telenovela award at the 54th International Emmy Awards ceremony in New York on Monday, marking another international achievement for Türkiye’s television industry.
Produced by Ay Yapım, the series faced competition from another Turkish production, Uzak Sehir (Far Away), alongside Brazil’s Garota do Momento (She’s the One) and the second season of Spain’s Valle Salvaje (Wild Valley).
Türkiye secured two of the four nominations in the category, with Uzak Sehir produced by AyNA Yapım.
Officially titled Leyla: Hayat… Ask… Adalet… in Türkiye, the winning production features Cemre Baysel, Alperen Duymaz and Gonca Vuslateri. Kerem Catay served as producer, while Hilal Saral directed the series.
Inspired by the Brazilian television drama Avenida Brasil, the story follows a young woman whose stepmother abandons her at a garbage dump. Years later, she returns seeking revenge while navigating complicated questions surrounding love and justice.
The latest victory adds to Türkiye’s previous achievements in the same category, following the success of Kara Sevda in 2017 and Yargı (Family Secrets) in 2023.
The ceremony, hosted by actor Michael Urie, featured 16 competitive award categories after 64 television productions and performances from 22 countries received nominations.
The United Kingdom secured the largest share of awards with nine trophies, while other honors went to productions and performers from Argentina, Belgium, France, Germany, South Africa and Türkiye.
France’s Careme received the award for Best Drama Series, while Argentina’s Division Palermo, Season 2, won the comedy category.
British actor Bobby Schofield was named Best Actor for his performance in Unforgivable, while Belgium’s Mona Mina Leon received the Best Actress award for Holy Sh!t.
Additional winners included Louis Theroux: The Settlers in the documentary category, Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War for current affairs and Sky News’ 24 Hours in the Kill Zone for news coverage.
Meanwhile, Bela Bajaria received the Founders Award, while Gerhard Zeiler was presented with the Directorate Award.
Produced by Ay Yapım, the series faced competition from another Turkish production, Uzak Sehir (Far Away), alongside Brazil’s Garota do Momento (She’s the One) and the second season of Spain’s Valle Salvaje (Wild Valley).
Türkiye secured two of the four nominations in the category, with Uzak Sehir produced by AyNA Yapım.
Officially titled Leyla: Hayat… Ask… Adalet… in Türkiye, the winning production features Cemre Baysel, Alperen Duymaz and Gonca Vuslateri. Kerem Catay served as producer, while Hilal Saral directed the series.
Inspired by the Brazilian television drama Avenida Brasil, the story follows a young woman whose stepmother abandons her at a garbage dump. Years later, she returns seeking revenge while navigating complicated questions surrounding love and justice.
The latest victory adds to Türkiye’s previous achievements in the same category, following the success of Kara Sevda in 2017 and Yargı (Family Secrets) in 2023.
The ceremony, hosted by actor Michael Urie, featured 16 competitive award categories after 64 television productions and performances from 22 countries received nominations.
The United Kingdom secured the largest share of awards with nine trophies, while other honors went to productions and performers from Argentina, Belgium, France, Germany, South Africa and Türkiye.
France’s Careme received the award for Best Drama Series, while Argentina’s Division Palermo, Season 2, won the comedy category.
British actor Bobby Schofield was named Best Actor for his performance in Unforgivable, while Belgium’s Mona Mina Leon received the Best Actress award for Holy Sh!t.
Additional winners included Louis Theroux: The Settlers in the documentary category, Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War for current affairs and Sky News’ 24 Hours in the Kill Zone for news coverage.
Meanwhile, Bela Bajaria received the Founders Award, while Gerhard Zeiler was presented with the Directorate Award.
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