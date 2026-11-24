France Plans Strategic Mineral Reserves to Cut Dependence on China
(MENAFN) France is preparing to establish strategic stockpiles of rare earth elements and other essential metals as part of efforts to reduce its industrial reliance on overseas suppliers, particularly China, the French presidency announced.
President Emmanuel Macron unveiled the initiative during a closed-door meeting with industry representatives at the Elysee Palace, according to reports published Monday.
The planned reserves will follow a model similar to strategic oil stockpiles and will be supported by a joint purchasing mechanism allowing companies to acquire essential materials collectively.
France’s public financial institution, Caisse des Depots, will supervise the initiative and coordinate consultations with businesses operating in industries heavily dependent on these resources, including defense and aerospace. The government aims to make the reserves operational by 2027.
Macron also outlined stricter requirements for defense, aerospace and automotive companies seeking government assistance. Businesses in these sectors will be required to present strategies demonstrating how they intend to diversify their supplies of critical minerals and reduce their exposure to Chinese suppliers to remain eligible for public funding.
Additionally, the French presidency said authorities would examine the introduction of price guarantees to provide greater certainty for producers and stimulate investment in the sector.
Paris also urged the European Commission to consider adopting comparable measures at the EU level to strengthen the bloc’s access to essential raw materials.
The proposed French reserves will cover approximately 20 of the 34 raw materials designated as critical by the European Union in 2023. These resources are essential to several strategic industries, including renewable energy, digital technologies, aerospace and defense.
President Emmanuel Macron unveiled the initiative during a closed-door meeting with industry representatives at the Elysee Palace, according to reports published Monday.
The planned reserves will follow a model similar to strategic oil stockpiles and will be supported by a joint purchasing mechanism allowing companies to acquire essential materials collectively.
France’s public financial institution, Caisse des Depots, will supervise the initiative and coordinate consultations with businesses operating in industries heavily dependent on these resources, including defense and aerospace. The government aims to make the reserves operational by 2027.
Macron also outlined stricter requirements for defense, aerospace and automotive companies seeking government assistance. Businesses in these sectors will be required to present strategies demonstrating how they intend to diversify their supplies of critical minerals and reduce their exposure to Chinese suppliers to remain eligible for public funding.
Additionally, the French presidency said authorities would examine the introduction of price guarantees to provide greater certainty for producers and stimulate investment in the sector.
Paris also urged the European Commission to consider adopting comparable measures at the EU level to strengthen the bloc’s access to essential raw materials.
The proposed French reserves will cover approximately 20 of the 34 raw materials designated as critical by the European Union in 2023. These resources are essential to several strategic industries, including renewable energy, digital technologies, aerospace and defense.
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