MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Cadastre Agency and a visiting World Bank Group mission have discussed cooperation on land and real estate valuation, including the development of mass property assessment mechanisms and the use of cadastral data during a meeting in Tashkent on November 23.

According to Uzbekistan's Cadastre Agency, the agenda covered the agency's responsibilities, Uzbekistan's experience in land registration and accounting, mechanisms for determining land values, and the agency's role in property valuation.

Additionally, the participants reviewed the current state of mass real estate valuation in Uzbekistan and the use of data held by the Cadastre Agency and its affiliated organizations in property assessment.

Particular attention was given to incorporating expert recommendations into projects implemented in Uzbekistan and identifying opportunities to expand cooperation between the agency and the World Bank Group.

The meeting is part of broader efforts to strengthen Uzbekistan's land administration and property valuation systems through international expertise and institutional cooperation.

The World Bank Group is an international development institution comprising five organizations that provide financing, technical assistance and policy advice to developing countries. Its work in land administration and property markets includes supporting land registration systems, improving property valuation frameworks, strengthening cadastral data management and promoting transparent land governance. These areas are particularly relevant to Uzbekistan's efforts to modernize its real estate valuation system.