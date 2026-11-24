MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan ranked seventh among 55 countries with high-speed internet in terms of mobile data affordability in November, with an average monthly tariff of around $10, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said.

According to the press service of the Kazakh government, the ranking was presented during a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, where officials discussed mobile internet affordability and investment in telecommunications infrastructure.

Madiyev noted that the average monthly mobile internet tariff in Kazakhstan is almost three times lower than the global average of $27.

However, the growing demand for mobile data is placing additional pressure on telecommunications networks. To keep pace with increasing traffic, operators need to invest in expanding network capacity, improving connection speeds and extending 5G coverage.

Furthermore, Madiyev stressed the importance of balancing affordable mobile internet services for consumers with favorable conditions for investment in the telecommunications sector.

“It is necessary to maintain a balance - keeping tariffs affordable for the population while ensuring that the industry remains attractive for investment,” he said.

In this regard, Kazakhstan is implementing the national project “Affordable Internet” for 2024-2027, which aims to expand broadband access and reduce the digital divide, particularly in rural areas. The government plans to provide internet access to the entire population by 2027 through fibre-optic networks, mobile infrastructure and satellite technologies, including in remote settlements.

Another major infrastructure initiative is the planned Trans-Caspian fibre-optic communication line connecting Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. The project is designed to strengthen international digital connectivity and provide an additional high-capacity data transmission route across the Caspian Sea.