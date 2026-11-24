MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Not an "AI lie detector": Artist Mike Coleman's Unit 7 tests AI answers against signed evidence instead of trusting their confident tone

MANNHEIM, GERMANY, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "I measured the file." "The image is 4000 x 3000 pixels." AI assistants often state things like this with great confidence, even when they never actually ran the analysis or only saw a preview. From the answer alone, a reader cannot tell the difference. Unit 7, a new tool from the Human-Machine Project (Mensch-Maschine-Projekt) by artist Mike Coleman, closes that gap.Unit 7 deliberately rejects the idea of an "AI lie detector." Software has no intent to deceive. Misinformation arises when unverified AI output is taken at face value, when prompts push a system toward a predetermined answer, or when records are altered. So Unit 7 does not ask whether an AI answer sounds convincing. It asks whether there is proof behind it.The tool compares each claim in an AI answer with a cryptographically signed record of what the AI actually did, and checks three things separately:- Execution: Is there evidence that the claimed analysis or measurement really took place?- Value: Do the numbers in the answer match the numbers in the signed tool output, including units?- Scope: Does the answer claim more than the evidence covers, for example a precise measurement when only a preview was accessible?Where no valid proof exists, Unit 7 does not guess. It marks the claim as "unverified" and explains what evidence is missing. The tool also flags manipulated records, citations that point to nothing, and attempts to pressure the verdict through the prompt. No language model is involved in reaching the verdict: the checks follow fixed, transparent rules.Unit 7 runs entirely in the browser. No login, no file upload and no costs: signatures and file checksums are computed locally on the user's own device. A public sandbox with ready-made test scenarios lets anyone see within minutes how a confident AI answer holds up against the evidence.Unit 7 grew out of the stress tests Coleman has been running for months to explore how AI systems see, read and judge. The Human-Machine Project became known for images such as "Systemfehler im Paradies" (System Error in Paradise), which pit human and machine perception against each other. Unit 7 carries that question from perception to proof.Coleman invites tech editors, AI developers and anyone interested to try the sandbox and put AI answers to the test. "Transparency should not be a marketing option, it should be the standard for digital systems," says Coleman.Unit 7 public sandbox:About the Human-Machine ProjectMike Coleman (legal name Mike Enenkel) is an artist born in Mannheim, Germany, who works from his studio in Wissembourg, France. In the Human-Machine Project (Mensch-Maschine-Projekt) he explores how humans and artificial intelligence perceive images and information. His motto: "I can't make the world a better place, but I can make it more colorful."

Mike Coleman (Mike Enenkel)

Mensch-Maschine-Projekt

+49 1520 9799494

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Human-Machine Project launches 'Unit 7', a free browser tool that checks whether an AI really did what it claims News Provided By Mensch-Maschine-Projekt November 24, 2026, 08:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Science, Technology



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