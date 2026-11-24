Inviting biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, healthcare executives, diagnostic & genomics companies, investors, philanthropic organizations, academic medical centers & patient advocacy groups to participate in and support the SIAMG - Indo US Bridging RARE Summit

A key highlight of the Summit will be Pitch4Rare 2026, an international innovation initiative inviting startups, researchers and entrepreneurs to present promising solutions addressing unmet needs across the rare disease ecosystem.

IndoUSrare and GORD welcome all current and prospective Patient Alliance members, patients, caregivers, and patient advocates to join us at the SIAMG–Indo US Bridging RARE Summit 2026 to drive collaborations for rare diseases

IndoUSrare and GORD partner with SIAMG, JSS AHER & Narayana Health to unite global rare disease leaders on Dec 13; Pitch4RARE spotlights emerging innovation.

- Dr. Harsha Rajasimha, Founder & Executive Chair, IndoUSrare & GORD,HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rare disease leaders from across the globe will gather in Bengaluru on December 13 for the SIAMG–Indo US Bridging RARE Summit 2026, an international initiative bringing together scientific expertise, clinical innovation and cross-border partnerships to accelerate diagnosis, research and treatment development for rare diseases. Organized by the Indo US Organization for Rare Diseases (IndoUSrare ) and its allied organization, the Global Organisation for Rare Diseases (GORD) Foundation, in partnership with the Society of Indian Academy of Medical Genetics (SIAMG), JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSSAHER), and Narayana Health, the Summit aims to advance a shared vision of making every rare disease treatable.The event is organized in conjunction with the 11th Annual SIAMG Conference, IAMG 2026, themed“Precision Genomics: Care for RARE”. It will bring together leaders from India, the United States, Europe, and other regions to accelerate rare disease diagnosis, research, orphan drug development, clinical-trial participation, and equitable access to emerging treatments.With more than 11,000 rare diseases identified and an estimated 300 million people affected worldwide, the vast majority of rare diseases still lack approved treatments. The challenges are particularly acute in low- and middle-income countries, where diagnostic delays, limited research infrastructure, fragmented patient data, and unequal access to innovative therapies remain major barriers.“Our vision is ambitious but necessary: make every rare disease treatable by 2050. We cannot achieve this by continuing to develop therapies one disease, one country, or one institution at a time. We must fundamentally rethink how we organize research, engage patients, finance innovation, conduct clinical trials, and expand access. India, the United States, Europe, and other regions bring complementary capabilities that, when connected, can accelerate progress beyond what any one nation can accomplish alone. The SIAMG–Indo US Bridging RARE Summit is designed to turn those opportunities into meaningful partnerships and measurable outcomes for patients,” said Dr. Harsha Rajasimha, Founder and Executive Chair of IndoUSrare and GORD, and Chairperson of the Bridging RARE Summit.In line with IndoUSrare's vision, the Summit aims to move beyond discussion toward practical multinational collaborations connecting patients, researchers, clinicians, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, regulators, investors and policymakers. Building on Bridging RARE gatherings held in the United States and India since 2023, the 2026 Summit emphasizes practical solutions to persistent challenges across the rare disease research and treatment continuum.The program will feature international speakers and experts representing medical genetics, clinical research, biotechnology, pharmaceutical development, patient advocacy, healthcare policy, and translational science. Distinguished international contributors include Dr. Anish Bhatnagar, Dr. Reena Kartha, Dr. Shreefal Mehta, Dr. Amrit Ray, and Dr. David Rintell, alongside Indian scientific leaders, clinicians, and patient advocates.The scientific agenda covers emerging approaches to rare-disease diagnosis and therapeutic development. Discussions will explore India's evolving role in global orphan drug development, patient representation in clinical research, regulatory and policy pathways, affordability, cross-border partnerships, and emerging technologies that can accelerate rare disease innovation. The Summit will also include patient advocacy voices and an interactive session designed to inspire the next generation of orphan drug developers.Dr. Reena Kartha, Rare Disease Research Leader, highlighted,“The future of rare disease research must be more collaborative, data-driven and inclusive. International patient registries, natural-history studies, genomic research, and clinical-trial networks can help overcome the challenges of small, geographically dispersed patient populations. Bringing researchers, clinicians, patient organizations and industry partners together across countries creates opportunities to generate better evidence and develop therapies that reflect the needs of diverse patient communities.”The Summit is being organized in collaboration with SIAMG, JSSAHER, and Narayana Health, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing medical genetics, clinical research, education and patient-centered innovation.Dr. SJ Patil, Chairperson of IAMG 2026, said,“India has made important advances in medical genetics and genomic diagnostics, creating new opportunities to identify rare diseases earlier and more accurately. The next frontier is translating those discoveries into research, clinical interventions, and accessible therapies. Through this collaboration with IndoUSrare, GORD and our institutional partners, we aim to strengthen international scientific exchange and position India as an increasingly important contributor to global rare disease research and therapeutic development.”“Addressing rare diseases requires sustained collaboration between academic institutions, healthcare providers, researchers, industry and patient communities,” said Dr. Akila Prashant from JSSAHER.“We are pleased to contribute to this international initiative, which brings together scientific expertise, clinical perspectives and innovation to strengthen research capacity, inspire future healthcare leaders and advance solutions for patients with rare diseases.”The organizers encourage academic medical centers, hospital networks, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology innovators and clinical research organizations to explore new partnerships supporting genomic research, natural-history studies, clinical trials and patient-centered therapeutic development.A key feature of the initiative is Pitch4RARE 2026, a global innovation competition that targets startups, researchers, students and patient-led innovators developing solutions in therapeutics, diagnostics, genomics, AI, digital health and patient support.Presentations will be offered virtually on December 7, 2026, and in person in Bengaluru on December 13, 2026, alongside the Summit. Selected innovators will gain international visibility, mentorship, and opportunities to connect with scientific experts, investors, and industry partners. Global innovators are invited to apply: pitch4rare/Sponsorship and partnership opportunities are available for organizations interested in supporting scientific exchange, international collaboration, patient advocacy, early-career leadership, and rare disease innovation. IndoUSrare and GORD invite drug development companies, CROs, healthcare executives, diagnostic and genomics companies, investors, philanthropic organizations, academic medical centers & patient advocacy groups from around the world to participate in and support the Summit.Summit Registration:Summit Agenda:Pitch4RARE Applications: pitch4rare/Sponsorship and Inquiries:...About IndoUSrare and GORD FoundationIndoUSrare is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization located in Herndon, VA, on a mission to accelerate the discovery, development, & equitable access to diagnostics, treatments, and cures for rare diseases by building a global ecosystem that connects patients, caregivers, researchers, clinicians, industry, policymakers, and diaspora communities. IndoUSrare advances inclusive innovation and patient-centered solutions that improve outcomes for rare disease communities worldwide. GORD Foundation is a Section 8 not-for-profit company in India working in partnership with IndoUSrare.

Nisha Venugopal

Indo US Organization for Rare Diseases

+1 540-239-0465

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Leaders Unite at SIAMG–Indo US Bridging RARE Summit 2026 to Make Every Rare Disease Treatable by 2050 News Provided By Indo US Organization for Rare Diseases November 24, 2026, 08:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.