MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Simplesat's Zendesk integration sends CSAT, NPS, CES and 5-star ratings to Slack, Microsoft Teams, email and the ticket, so teams beyond support can act.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Simplesat, a customer feedback platform for support and CX teams, today called on retail support teams on Zendesk to send holiday customer feedback beyond the help desk, to the teams that can act on it.Across companies using Simplesat, CSAT slipped to its lowest of the year in November and December 2025, at 86.6% and 86.3%, according to Simplesat's 2026 CSAT & NPS Benchmark Report. Those figures cover all industries. Over the full year, Retail & Wholesale averaged 78.5%, seventh of the eight industries in the report."Most of the feedback that comes back from CSAT sits with the support team, but the reason could be somewhere else in the business," said Owen McKee, Sales Director at Simplesat. "When one of our customers moved from a 45-day returns policy to 30 days, they saw a spike straight away. Over the holidays, it might be a special offer that sells out before people can buy it, or a parcel that won't arrive before the weekend. Support can't fix those, so the feedback has to reach the people who can."Simplesat's Zendesk integration runs CSAT, NPS, CES and 5-star surveys on any Zendesk plan and links each response to its ticket, customer and agent. During the holiday season, retail teams can use it to:- Send alerts within minutes. Ratings can go to a Slack or Microsoft Teams channel, or by email to any address, including people without a Simplesat login. Slack alerts arrive about five minutes after a customer responds. Alerts can be limited to chosen ratings, such as negative ratings with a comment.- See which issues drive low ratings. On the Pro plan and above, AI topic detection tags each written comment by subject, and a dashboard can show what share of comments on each topic are negative. A report of comments on any topic can be emailed to anyone as a file to download, daily, weekly or monthly.- Act inside Zendesk. Each rating can be added to its ticket as an internal note and written to ticket tags and custom fields, so Zendesk triggers and views can use it. A negative rating can open a follow-up ticket automatically.- Break scores down by retail detail. Reports filter by agent, team or any synced Zendesk field, including custom fields for brand, region or order issue.- Avoid over-surveying. When Simplesat sends the survey email itself, a rule can stop the same survey going to a customer more than once in a set period, so shoppers who contact support several times aren't asked every time.Zendesk's built-in CSAT survey is a good place to start measuring. It's designed to get answered: one rating question, an optional comment and follow-up questions after a negative rating, with the score recorded on the solved ticket. It's included on Zendesk Suite Growth and above, and on Support Professional and Enterprise, and for many teams it's all they need. Simplesat is for teams that want more from the survey and its reporting, and it runs alongside Zendesk without replacing any part of it."Customers fill in a CSAT survey about their support experience, but what they write is often about the product, the delivery or the price," said Cory Brown, Founder & CEO of Simplesat. "We help retail teams get that feedback from Zendesk to the people responsible, while there's still time to do something about it."More than 1,000 support teams use Simplesat, including the retail and consumer brands The RealReal, SSENSE, KÜHL, Express and The Black Tux.Availability and pricingSimplesat's Zendesk integration works with any Zendesk plan, whether Suite, Support or legacy. That includes Zendesk Suite Team, which has no built-in ticket CSAT. A Zendesk admin connects it from inside Simplesat. Teams can start a free 14-day trial, with no credit card needed. Plans start at $119 per month, billed annually.About SimplesatFounded in 2016, Simplesat is a customer feedback platform for support and CX teams. More than 1,000 support teams use it to collect and act on CSAT, NPS, CES, 5-star and custom survey feedback. Simplesat is available in the Zendesk Marketplace and has 100+ integrations, including Gladly, Gorgias, Intercom, Salesforce, HubSpot and Jira Service Management. It is SOC 2 Type II attested. Learn more at .At a glance- What it is: Simplesat's Zendesk integration, with an app in the Zendesk Marketplace at- Works with: any Zendesk plan (Suite, Support or legacy)- Survey types: CSAT, NPS, CES and 5-star, plus multi-question surveys with follow-up questions- Where customers answer: a one-click survey in the solved-ticket email, Zendesk messaging conversations, an email Simplesat sends, web embeds and shareable links- Where results go: Slack or Microsoft Teams channels, any email address, scheduled reports and the Zendesk ticket- Alert timing: about five minutes after a rating, in Slack- What goes back into Zendesk: internal notes, ticket tags and custom fields- Branding and languages: each brand gets its own logo, colors, font and background; more than one brand from the Pro plan; multiple languages from Premium- Setup: connected from inside Simplesat by a Zendesk admin- Pricing: free 14-day trial with no credit card; plans from $119 per month, billed annually

Eric Sangerma

Simplesat

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Simplesat Takes Zendesk CSAT Feedback Beyond the Help Desk for Retail Teams This Holiday Season News Provided By Simplesat November 24, 2026, 08:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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