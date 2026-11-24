UK PM Says EU Return Would Require National Referendum
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Monday that any move to bring Britain back into the European Union would have to be approved through a public referendum, while insisting that his government has no current plans to reverse Brexit.
The issue was raised in the House of Commons by Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, who asked whether the prime minister could guarantee that no government leader would attempt to rejoin the bloc without first seeking public approval.
“a clear and unequivocal statement that it would be unthinkable for any prime minister to try to take the UK back into the EU without a referendum?”
Burnham responded: “Yes, it would be unthinkable.”
However, addressing a follow-up question from Labour MP Graham Stringer, Burnham clarified that he was not advocating another vote on Britain's departure from the bloc.
"I am not proposing at this moment to rerun the referendum," he said.
He added that the latest agreement reached with European leaders on Friday was in line with the political manifesto on which he was elected.
The UK formally withdrew from the EU in 2020, following the 2016 referendum in which 52% of voters supported leaving, compared with 48% who backed remaining.
Burnham also dismissed suggestions that the new arrangements would force Britain to adopt the EU's digital identity system.
Responding to Conservative MP David Davis, who questioned whether the agreement could expose the UK to the bloc's digital identification requirements, the prime minister stressed that Britain was not signing up to the EU's digital identity wallet scheme.
He argued that the previous Brexit arrangements had damaged relations with European partners, saying "too many bridges were burned with Europe" during the initial withdrawal deal. He added that Britain should explore a "range of options" when shaping its long-term relationship with the 27-member bloc.
The latest agreement предусматри includes a youth mobility scheme, the elimination of most inspections on British food exports and the linking of the UK and EU emissions trading systems.
‘Landmark moment’ as Burnham defends £17 billion deal
Burnham has strongly defended the agreement, estimating that it could generate an additional £17 billion ($22 billion) in economic benefits while shielding major British industries from substantial export tariffs.
Describing the arrangement as a "landmark moment," the prime minister said it would bring "real benefits for Britain," arguing that the previous framework had a “negative impact on UK growth.”
He maintained that examining a "range of options" for a sustainable partnership with the European Union was an important element of his government's 10-year strategy.
According to Burnham, the agreement would also protect Britain's automotive and steel sectors from facing significant tariffs on exports to European markets.
The prime minister rejected criticism from Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, who accused him of undermining Britain's negotiating leverage by disclosing the government's priorities before securing the agreement.
Badenoch argued that the prime minister "sold away the negotiating position" of the UK by revealing its key demands during discussions.
Burnham countered that the negotiations had secured crucial safeguards for several major industries, including automotive manufacturing, steel and aluminium.
"It was not clear at all whether Made in Europe would be part of this deal," he said. "And I went in to bat on that very issue, and I got an agreement here that gives security to the British car industry, the British steel industry, the aluminium industry. That is all about negotiating a good deal for Britain."
The issue was raised in the House of Commons by Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, who asked whether the prime minister could guarantee that no government leader would attempt to rejoin the bloc without first seeking public approval.
“a clear and unequivocal statement that it would be unthinkable for any prime minister to try to take the UK back into the EU without a referendum?”
Burnham responded: “Yes, it would be unthinkable.”
However, addressing a follow-up question from Labour MP Graham Stringer, Burnham clarified that he was not advocating another vote on Britain's departure from the bloc.
"I am not proposing at this moment to rerun the referendum," he said.
He added that the latest agreement reached with European leaders on Friday was in line with the political manifesto on which he was elected.
The UK formally withdrew from the EU in 2020, following the 2016 referendum in which 52% of voters supported leaving, compared with 48% who backed remaining.
Burnham also dismissed suggestions that the new arrangements would force Britain to adopt the EU's digital identity system.
Responding to Conservative MP David Davis, who questioned whether the agreement could expose the UK to the bloc's digital identification requirements, the prime minister stressed that Britain was not signing up to the EU's digital identity wallet scheme.
He argued that the previous Brexit arrangements had damaged relations with European partners, saying "too many bridges were burned with Europe" during the initial withdrawal deal. He added that Britain should explore a "range of options" when shaping its long-term relationship with the 27-member bloc.
The latest agreement предусматри includes a youth mobility scheme, the elimination of most inspections on British food exports and the linking of the UK and EU emissions trading systems.
‘Landmark moment’ as Burnham defends £17 billion deal
Burnham has strongly defended the agreement, estimating that it could generate an additional £17 billion ($22 billion) in economic benefits while shielding major British industries from substantial export tariffs.
Describing the arrangement as a "landmark moment," the prime minister said it would bring "real benefits for Britain," arguing that the previous framework had a “negative impact on UK growth.”
He maintained that examining a "range of options" for a sustainable partnership with the European Union was an important element of his government's 10-year strategy.
According to Burnham, the agreement would also protect Britain's automotive and steel sectors from facing significant tariffs on exports to European markets.
The prime minister rejected criticism from Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, who accused him of undermining Britain's negotiating leverage by disclosing the government's priorities before securing the agreement.
Badenoch argued that the prime minister "sold away the negotiating position" of the UK by revealing its key demands during discussions.
Burnham countered that the negotiations had secured crucial safeguards for several major industries, including automotive manufacturing, steel and aluminium.
"It was not clear at all whether Made in Europe would be part of this deal," he said. "And I went in to bat on that very issue, and I got an agreement here that gives security to the British car industry, the British steel industry, the aluminium industry. That is all about negotiating a good deal for Britain."
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