MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor Dhanush has asked his Narpani Iyakkam (welfare movement) to establish a presence in all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

The welfare association plans to increase the number of its organisational districts from 58 to more than 100, covering all 38 revenue districts in the state, according to its functionaries.

Sources close to the movement said discussions had begun to identify functionaries and supporters who could contest the local body elections in 2027.

Dhanush has yet to announce whether he intends to enter politics or field candidates, but the choice of Assembly constituencies as the basis for the expansion has drawn attention to his plans.

The initiative follows two meetings Dhanush held in October. At the first, in Coimbatore on October 14, he met district functionaries and formally converted his fan club into a welfare movement.

He asked organisers to identify constituencies where the association had no unit, set up branches there, and strengthen those already in place. Dhanush has also asked district organisers to give priority to the women's wing.

Ahead of his October 25 meeting with its functionaries at a private college on Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai, the association identified women among his supporters and brought them into the organisation.

For the 43-year-old actor, who began his film career about 25 years ago, the expansion would give fans across Tamil Nadu a local unit through which to take part in the association's work.

Functionaries see the district network as a way to sustain that involvement beyond activities connected with his films. Some within the movement favour contesting the local polls to gain electoral experience ahead of the 2031 Assembly election.

They believe an early contest would help district organisers assess the support they command locally and give potential candidates time to familiarise themselves with the political conditions in their areas.

Ministers from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), senior DMK leaders and former AIADMK ministers have already weighed in on the prospect of Dhanush entering politics.

Some association functionaries believe there is room for another political force in a state where TVK has positioned itself as the principal challenger to the DMK.

For now, the task Dhanush has given his organisers is to extend the welfare network to constituencies it has yet to reach.